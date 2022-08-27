Football: Lambert wins on homecoming, spoils Maxwell's return

It was a happy homecoming for Lambert. Not so much for Sid Maxwell.

The Longhorns spoiled the return of the program's first-ever head coach with an emphatic 49-6 triumph over Maxwell's Dawson County team Friday at The Horn.

James Tyre threw four touchdown passes — three to Brandon Jones — while running backs Tommy Lafayette and Ethan Terry continued to match each other score for score.

Within minutes of kickoff, Lambert (2-0) held a double-digit lead. Tyre and Jones connected on their first TD during the span, and Cam Bland also found the end zone in the early stages of the game.

Dawson County (1-1) somewhat weathered the storm, making it into the second quarter still within striking distance at 14-0.

However, the second period saw Tyre toss touchdowns to Carter Chung and Jones sandwiched around Terry's rushing score. The second outburst gave the hosts a comfortable 35-3 edge at halftime.

If the Tigers entered the second half with any ideas of a miraculous comeback, the Longhorns extinguished those hopes quickly. Lafayette broke off a 75-yard touchdown, matching Terry with his third on the season, and the Tyre-to-Jones connection completed its hat-trick to round out Lambert's scoring.

A fourth-quarter field goal by Dawson County likely served as little consolation for Maxwell, who compiled a 31-16 record in his five seasons leading the Longhorns.

Having outscored its opponents 90-20 through two games, Lambert will look to keep the good times rolling against Mountain View next week at home.