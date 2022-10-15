Football: No. 7 Lambert downs West Forsyth, continues historic start

Finn Braeuer stands 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, but one of his smallest fingers made a large impact Friday night at West Forsyth.

Lambert had just regained the lead early in the third quarter, turning a fumble recovery by Carson Knowles into a touchdown, and the Longhorns were tasked with preserving that lead against a rejuvenated West offense.

Lambert's Ryan Degyansky connects on a field goal during the win at West Forsyth. (Photo by Kevin O'Brien) That’s when the Longhorns decided to dial up the blitz.

“It was a blitz and I was lined up on the tackle. I had to go all the way to the center,” Braeuer said. “The quarterback ran right past me and I got a little finger on the ball, and it falls out, then the next thing I know I’m on top of the ball. It’s a great feeling.”

Braeuer scooped up the ball, forcing the Wolverines’ second turnover in four snaps, and minutes later Ryan Degyansky drilled his second field goal of the night to give Lambert a two-possession lead.

Running back Ethan Terry added a 5-yard touchdown run with 2:35 left in the game to give Lambert a 20-3 victory, snapping a five-year losing streak against West and securing the program’s first 7-0 start.

Lambert coach Marc Beach, who has still yet to lose since taking over this season, used the Longhorns’ recent skid to motivate his team for the Region 6-7A meeting.

“Every locker in the locker room had the last five years’ scores on it,” Beach said. “All week long, we posted it all over the locker room. I wanted them to look at it and I wanted them to know — and West didn’t just give it to us. That’s a helluva football team and a heckuva football game. But, man, I’m proud of our team and proud of our coaches.”

Lambert’s defense limited West to just 184 yards of total offense. In addition to the two fumbles recovered by Knowles and Braeuer, Tommy Morris intercepted West QB Jack Tomlinson in the third quarter, then Joseph Tripp recovered a fumble of his own on the final play of the game.

The Longhorns’ front seven filled the box against talented running back Peyton Streko, who finished with 98 total yards before leaving with an injury in the fourth quarter.

Streko managed a 15-yard burst right before halftime, then sprinted for an 11-yard gain on West’s first offensive play after halftime, but found little running room against a Lambert defense that is holding opponents to just over 13 points per game.

“Defensively, we played lights out tonight,” Beach said. “Coming in, you’ve got Streko, who’s one of the top ballcarriers in the state, and he’s so elusive and so quick, but our kids flew around and made plays.”

West punted on each of its first four possessions. Drake Smith set the tone early, sacking Tomlinson on third-and-10 during the Wolverines’ first series, while Tripp and Branson Brooks had a bevy of stops at or behind the line of scrimmage to slow West’s offense.

West scored its first points of the game after a 26-yard pass to Streko on a wheel route landed the Wolverines inside Lambert’s red zone. Niko Nunez converted a 31-yard field goal to knot the score at 3-3.

Meanwhile, Lambert’s offense opened the game employing a frenetic pace, leading to a 20-yard run by Terry and a 31-yard pass from QB James Tyre to Luke Logan to flip the field. West’s defense adjusted to the up-tempo offense and held Lambert to a field goal, which Degyansky buried.

West’s defense stymied Lambert’s typically high-flying offense for the rest of the half, holding the Longhorns (2-0 in region) to just seven total yards through their next four first-half drives.

Lambert's Brandon Jones heads upfield during the win at West Forsyth. (Photo by Kevin O'Brien) The game’s longest play would have been a 59-yard TD pass from Tyre to Cam Bland, but it was called back because of a pre-snap penalty.



“Offensively, we turned it over a couple of times and didn’t finish a couple of drives — lined up wrong and got a penalty on that touchdown that would have put it at 10-0,” Beach said. “That was a big swing. I think if we get that one there, it could have been a different ballgame.”

West’s best chance at a comeback came after Grey Brockman picked off Tyre with 11:03 left in the fourth quarter, but following a 5-yard run on first down, the Wolverines (3-4, 0-2) threw three straight incompletions to turn the ball over on downs.

Lambert responded with a 14-play drive that ended with Terry's touchdown, securing the Longhorns' first win against West since a 17-7 victory in 2016.

“Every day you would walk in the locker room, and it would just motivate you to beat them,” Braeuer said. “Since day one, I had no doubt in my mind that we would beat them.”