Football: Walton tames Lambert offense in 35-0 scrimmage win

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Walton's offense dominated Lambert Friday night during a scrimmage, 35-0.

Whether it was running, throwing, or making a play on defense, Walton had a way to get into the end zone and to keep the ball away from Ohio State commit Kojo Antwi out.

The Raiders jumped onto an early lead with a 2-yard touchdown reception by Braylen Stokes in the first quarter, then capped it off with a beautiful 30-yard touchdown pass from QB Jeremy Hecklinski to Marcus Allen to end the first half 14-0.

The Raiders defense was on Lambert’s every move. Just when it looked like the Longhorns were in a groove to put points on the board in the second quarter, their drive stalled and they were forced to punt.

Lambert's best field position came early in the second quarter, when Sutton Smith muffed the punt and gave the Longhorns a chance at the end zone before turning the ball over on downs.

The second half of the scrimmage could not get much better for the Walton Raiders, with the offensive line opening up gaps for the running backs, who hit the holes with speed. RB Sutton Smith ran for 19-yard touchdown, and the Raiders added a 1-yard score with just five minutes remaining.

Toward the end of the third quarter with the Raiders leading 28-0, both teams decided to put their second- and third-stringers in.