GIRLS GOLF PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Averi Cline, Lambert

Forsyth County's Girls Golfer of the Year, Averi Cline, controlled the golf course like no other.

Cline finished first in three of six tournaments, carded a 2-over 74 at Area 2-7A championship, guided the Longhorns to win the 2021 NHSGA national championship and their eighth state championship title in program history.

“It feels really good. There are so many good girls in our area and even on Lambert’s team. It’s just an honor to be picked among those girls,” Cline said.

The world of golf came into Cline's life when she asked her parents for golf clubs for Christmas when she was just six years old; both her parents were confused and thought she was joking because neither of them played golf.

“That’s all I wanted, so they got them for me and then sat in the garage for probably six months. One day I was like ‘Hey can we all go out to the golf course.’ Cline said

For Cline, golf was a peaceful sport that allowed her to escape from everything, the outdoors, and her desire to succeed.

At the Class 7A golf state championship, Cline entered the final round with the tournament's lowest score. Then she cruised through the first 16 holes. Collecting four birdies against just one bogey. Cline also shot a 3-under 141 to place second.

“It just feels so awesome. I’ve been practicing at the same golf course since I was in sixth grade. I saw the Lambert Longhorns girls’ golfers up there all the time. Seeing them winning their third, fourth, and fifth. It’s just amazing to be able to say I was a part of that and bringing home three of our eight state championship titles Seeing all the teachers and staff there just made it a special event,” Cline said.

She will continue to continue her successful career in golf at Western Kentucky University where she is planning to study psychology with a sports concentration.

If Cline could compare her skillset to someone to someone, it would be Lydia Kell.

“We’re both kinda smaller, definitely had to work for our distance and speed,” Cline said.

Cline has also been named WSB-TV Female Athlete of the Year.

“It just felt like such an honor and seeing all my friends and family being super proud of me. I don’t love the spotlight and being the center of attention but seeing how proud it made all of them definitely made it more enjoyable than it was two or three years ago. It’s amazing to have the support that I have behind me,” Cline said.