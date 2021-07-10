Golf: 2021 ALL-COUNTY BOYS GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Myles Jones, Lambert

Myles Jones had made his mind up by his sophomore year of high school. He was not going to golf in college.

He wasn’t enjoying it as much as he used to, and when he would talk to colleges his freshman year, it just felt too awkward having to brag on himself all the time.

“I’m not even really good at bragging at all,” Jones said. “People can look you up and the results. I just let people do their own thing.”

Once again, everything changed for Myles at the start of his senior season.

“My team made me love playing golf again,” Jones said. “It was a great season. It was a lot of fun. We had some really good moments, and that wasn’t something we hadn’t had the past three years. Everyone on the team was cool with each other.”