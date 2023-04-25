Golf: Lambert girls claim area crown, as Sara Im sets course record

The Lambert girls golf team would have easily won the Area 4-7A tournament with or without Sara Im's contributions Monday at Crystal Falls Lake and Golf Club in Dawsonville.
But boasting arguably the best high school player in the state always helps in shooting a team score of 207, besting runner-up North Gwinnett by 49 strokes.
Im recorded a 7-under 65 to break the female course record at Crystal Falls. Sophomore Athena Yoo also easily broke par, shooting a 3-under 69.
Zoe Duval rounded out Lambert's team scored with a 73, while Hannah Mum finished one shot behind Duval.
The Longhorns and Bulldogs qualified directly for the Class 7A state tournament, while Peachtree Ridge and Milton will look to join them via sectionals. Norcross' Isabelle Wong received direct qualification to state as low medalist among non-qualifying teams.
The state tournament will take place May 22-23 at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie.