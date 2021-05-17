Golf: Lambert girls lead tournament field; Jones tied for first individually

Lambert's girls golf team holds a 21-stroke lead after the first round of the Class 7A state championships, led by Averi Cline's 1-over 73.
The Longhorns placed four golfers inside the top five after the first 18 holes, including Cline, Iris Cao [2-over 74], Sara Im [2-over 74] and Sharon Mun [3-over 75]. Cao finished strong, carding back-to-back birdies after the turn. In all, the Longhorns knocked down eight birdies on the front nine.
Peachtree Ridge is in second place [26-over 242], Colquitt County is third [49-over 265], and Alpharetta's Mahima Vurupatur tournament-low 72 has the Raiders in fourth [51-over 267].
Forsyth Central's Samantha Dewendt is tied for 12th place individually with South Forsyth's Kennedy Arnette and Peachtree Ridge's Stacy Yoon at 12-over 84. South is tied for ninth with North Paulding, with a 22-over 94 from Elise Forberg, a 30-over 102 from Hailey Yeon and a 32-over 104 from Emma Reid.
West Forsyth's Samantha Hobbs is tied for 20th after carding a 17-over 89.
Lambert's boys are also in position to contend for a state championship, finishing with a 23-over 311, nine strokes behind first-place Milton. Myles Jones is tied for first individually and leads the Longhorns with a 1-over 73 after tearing up the back nine with four birdies and just one bogey.
Luke Cusick and Nick Schwendiman each carded a 6-over 78 for the Longhorns, while Wesley Hu finished with a 10-over 82.
West Forsyth sits in fifth place with a 36-over 324, led by Jimmy Coleman's 4-over 76. Coleman is tied for seventh individually. Coleman Tuck finished with a 9-over 81, Ryan Grizzard had a 11-over 83 and Ryan Coleman carded a 12-over 84.
North Forsyth's Dax Isbell is tied for 17th individually with a 7-over 79.