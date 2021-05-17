Golf: Lambert girls lead tournament field; Jones tied for first individually

Lambert's girls golf team holds a 21-stroke lead after the first round of the Class 7A state championships, led by Averi Cline's 1-over 73.

The Longhorns placed four golfers inside the top five after the first 18 holes, including Cline, Iris Cao [2-over 74], Sara Im [2-over 74] and Sharon Mun [3-over 75]. Cao finished strong, carding back-to-back birdies after the turn. In all, the Longhorns knocked down eight birdies on the front nine.

Peachtree Ridge is in second place [26-over 242], Colquitt County is third [49-over 265], and Alpharetta's Mahima Vurupatur tournament-low 72 has the Raiders in fourth [51-over 267].