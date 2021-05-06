By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Lacrosse: Lambert boys, girls roll into third round of playoffs
Lambert's boys and girls lacrosse teams cruised into the Class 7A Elite Eight on Wednesday.

The Longhorns' girls team routed North Paulding 16-6, building a 10-4 lead by halftime. Lambert will travel to Walton in the Elite Eight.

The Longhorns' boys team more than doubled up Etowah, 15-7, winning their 17th straight game to reach the Elite Eight. Lambert outscored the Eagles in the final quarter and a half, netting seven straight goals to pull away. Lambert will travel to Lassiter in the Elite Eight.