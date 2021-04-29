Lacrosse: Lambert dominates Brookwood, 20-0, to open playoffs

In a dominant performance, Lambert's boys lacrosse team shut down Brookwood with a 20-0 win Wednesday in the first round of the Class 6A-7A playoffs.
After taking an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, Longhorns coach Josh Sagel began to sit his starters and rotate in the entire team.
“It’s good when they only get three shots against us,” Sagel said. “The ball was in their end the whole time. The best defense is a good offense.”
Throughout the game, 10 different Longhorns combined for their 20 goals. Andrew Zeman led the way with five goals, with four coming in the first quarter. Danny Kesselring and AJ Ferrer both added on three goals individually. Drew Kotanian and Jackson Glover both scored twice.
“In the playoffs, anything can happen,” Sagel said. “We really just wanted to execute our offense and get ready for what’s hopefully a deep run. Hopefully we can get a little win streak and keep going.”
Sagel put an emphasis on ball movement throughout the game, and the statistics back up that his players did exactly what he asked, as 16 of the goals came off of an assist.
Kesselring ended the game with five assists, all coming in the first quarter. Kotanian, Ferrer, Cody Martin and Brent Starcher each had two assists for the Longhorns as well.
Wednesday’s game was the first time the Longhorns’ eclipsed 20 goals in a game. They scored 19 on two different occasions during the regular season.
Sagel credited the Longhorns offensive success to how well his team spaced themselves out and moved the ball around. Until the end of the game, 4:13 was the longest duration of time Lambert went without scoring a goal.
Maxpreps currently has Lambert ranked as the No. 2 lacrosse team in the state and the No. 1 team in the 6A-7A bracket. Lambert's only loss of the season came in a 12-9 defeat to top-ranked Blessed Trinity, and all the Longhorns have done to rebound from that is win their next 17 games.
However, Sagel said he remembered all of Lambert’s early playoff losses from years prior and wants his team to remain level-headed.
“We can’t get too high and we can’t get too low because each round the matchup gets tougher and tougher,” Sagel said. “We have to play within ourselves and not have one guy try to do too much. It took the whole team to get to 17-1, and it’s going to take that to win a ring.”
The Longhorns will play the Etowah/Lakeside winner next week in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Sagel said he does not know much about either program’s performance this year, though Etowah is ranked No. 9 in Class 6A-7A by LaxNumbers and finished third in Area 5 Class 6A-7A.