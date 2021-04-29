Lacrosse: Lambert dominates Brookwood, 20-0, to open playoffs

In a dominant performance, Lambert's boys lacrosse team shut down Brookwood with a 20-0 win Wednesday in the first round of the Class 6A-7A playoffs.

After taking an 8-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, Longhorns coach Josh Sagel began to sit his starters and rotate in the entire team.

“It’s good when they only get three shots against us,” Sagel said. “The ball was in their end the whole time. The best defense is a good offense.”

Throughout the game, 10 different Longhorns combined for their 20 goals. Andrew Zeman led the way with five goals, with four coming in the first quarter. Danny Kesselring and AJ Ferrer both added on three goals individually. Drew Kotanian and Jackson Glover both scored twice.