Lacrosse: Lambert girls double up South Forsyth to win 6th straight

CC Phillips precisely remembers when, where and how she tore her ACL.

It was March 12 of last year, and it came against Baylor [Tenn.] during a game at The Horn.

Phillips planted with her left leg and prepared to maneuver back across her right when she felt her knee give.

"I was just like, 'Oh, that didn't feel good,'" Phillips said.



On that same field Thursday, just over a year after the injury, Phillips scored two goals and helped Lambert's girls lacrosse team to a 12-6 win over South Forsyth, marking the Longhorns' sixth straight win.

"Definitely having [Phillips] back on the circle has been huge," Lambert coach Travis Church said. "I also think she had nine or 10 ground balls. Her coming back allows us to do a lot of different things with different girls. It just adds to our depth. [Kennedy Dean] had a great game. Any time you get a midfielder the caliber of CC back, words can't describe what she means to our team."

South took a quick 1-0 lead inside the opening minute after a goal by Channing Reece Payne, but Phillips answered right back with a goal of her own.

Ellie Kotanian put the Longhorns back in front with a goal off a free-position play, which led to Payne knotting the game 2-2 less than a minute later off an assist from Kate Dominick.

The two teams traded goals over the next 11:56 ⁠of play until Phillips struck again.

Lauren Gray lined up for the free-position play and fired off a shot, but South goalie Danielle Serbinski made an impressive save to block the shot. However, the ball popped loose and Phillips scooped it up and dumped the ball in the net to make it 5-4.

That turned out to be the final lead change of the game, as Delaney Hill corralled the ball off the following draw control and took it straight to goal to give Lambert its second goal in 14 seconds.

"Delaney led the state in ground balls last year, and she's well on her way to leading the state again this year," Church said. "Ground balls are a mentality. You've got to look at the person next to you and say, 'That ball is going to be mine and there's no way you're going to beat me.' Every time that ball hits the ground, that's exactly what she's thinking. It's honestly super enjoyable to watch."

Hadley Bates tacked on another goal on a free-position play with 53 seconds left to give the Longhorns a 7-4 lead at halftime.

Lambert dominated possession in the second half, leading to two goals by Kotanian, plus two more by a combination of Bates and Dean.

Kelsey Harris pitched a second-half shutout in goal until Allie Magers ended the scoring drought with a goal. Payne added another 15 seconds later after winning draw control, making a bee line toward the net for the goal.

Lambert dropped its first seven games of the season but hasn't lost since March 11, just over a week after Phillips' return.

"March 1st was my first day back, and it was crazy. It was so amazing," Phillips said. "We lost to North that day, so that was kind of a bummer, but it felt so amazing to be around my team and everyone who supported me and just playing what I love."

The Longhorns [6-7, 3-1 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] will travel to North Gwinnett on Monday but will step back into region play March 30 against West Forsyth.

Lambert can secure a playoff spot with a win against either West Forsyth, Forsyth Central or Creekview.

"You look at the score and we doubled up on the score," Church said. "We probably doubled up on possessions, so words cannot describe what those girls mean. Then caused turnovers, too. The defense locked it down. Kennedy Dean had like four or five caused turnovers, Kelsey made a couple of timely saves in goal and it was just a good team win."

Meanwhile, South [5-9, 1-5 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] will return to action March 30 at Sequoyah.

