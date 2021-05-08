Lacrosse: Lambert girls end playoff run to Walton in Elite Eight

By Bryce Gaubert

For the Forsyth County News

MARIETTA — Lambert's girls lacrosse team fell 6-2 to Walton on a windy Friday afternoon matchup in the Class 6A-7A Elite Eight.

The Longhorns entered the game with a 15-5 record, playing in only their second Elite Eight game in program history. The Raiders, however, were no stranger to the matchup, playing in their 11th straight quarterfinal.

After taking an early 3-0 lead, Walton finally conceded a goal on a free-position goal by Ellie Kotanian. The Longhorns found themselves in a very physical game down 5-1 coming out of halftime, but quickly notched one back on another Free Shot goal by Kotanian. The Raiders tacked on their final goal minutes after, sealing the 6-2 victory.

In the first game of the season for both teams, Walton defeated the Longhorns 19-13. Friday night’s matchup was much more defensive, as the two teams combined for only eight goals.

Lambert goalie Kelsey Harris gave the Longhorns hope throughout the game, making crucial save after crucial save.

Lambert head coach Travis Church had nothing but positives to say about his team and season as a whole. He commented on the senior leadership and what the future holds for girls lacrosse at Lambert.

“Our seniors especially really pulled the team together," Church said. "This Elite Eight run is really what their legacy is going to be, and we’re going to continue to be back in that game year after year because of the work they put in.”

Walton will head to Milton next week to take on the Eagles in the Final Four.