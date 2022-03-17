Lacrosse: Lambert girls romp to third straight win after 16-goal outburst

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Before Wednesday's game started, the forecast showed signs that it was going to rain, but that didn’t slow Lambert's girls lacrosse team down as the Longhorns rolled to a 16-3 victory over Denmark.

Nine different players scored for Lambert. Freshman Chloe Jones led the Longhorns with a hat trick, while Ellie Kotanian, Hadley Bates, Lauren Gray, and CC Phillips each finished with two goals apiece. Kotanian started the goals for Lambert.

While Lambert was trying to get the second goal of the game, Bates drew a foul and made the Danes pay by successfully converting her free-position play.

Moments later, Kennedy Dean drew another foul and lined up for the shot, slinging the ball with power and getting the shot into the back of the net to increase the lead 3-0.

Lambert went on to score three straight goals, two of them were free-position shots, one by Gray and another by Kotanian, which was her second goal of the game. Delaney Hill came around the corner and slung the ball to increase the lead 6-0 with 11:28 remaining.

Danes Maya Gipson did a replica of the Longhorns' last goal to end the slump, giving the Danes their first goal. But Phillips sprinted right back down the field and scored to initiate a new run.

The Longhorns started to score a barrage of goals, beginning with Bates converting a free-position shot, then Riley Gorman assisted Jones to give the Longhorns a 10-1 lead at halftime.

It didn’t take long into the second half for Lambert to strike again, as Gray drove by her defender and tacked on another score to increase the lead to 11-1. Instantly, the Danes answered with Hallie McDaniel pushing the ball toward the goal and scoring in the midst of getting double-teamed.



Jones answered with her third goal of the match off an assist by Dean.

“Chloe has come a long way this season. She's a freshman. We put her on defense to start the year and she is working to learn a lot of things,” Lambert head coach Travis Church said. "She literally sat in my office today after her biology test for about an hour and a half and we did nothing but drill plays over, over and over again so she would know what she was supposed to do on the field offensively. It paid off with three goals tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort she’s put in. It's been awesome.”



“Our defense is starting to really start to pull itself together. That's something we’ve been really harping on,” Church said. "Coach Goodman, who's our defensive coordinator, has put together our defense and I could not be more proud of the job not only she’s done but our girls have done as well. Implementing what she has put in and really working hard.”

Lambert [4-7, 3-1 Area 6, Class 7A–6A] notched a new season high with 16 goals scored and grew its winning streak to three games.

“It starts on the draw circle and it starts with ground balls. The more possessions you win, the more shots you get and the more chances you get to put the ball in the back of the net,” Church said. “I really think that's kind of what worked for us tonight.”

Lambert will host McIntosh Saturday at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, Denmark [5-5, 0-3 Area 6 7A-6A] will travel to Northview at 6 p.m. Friday.