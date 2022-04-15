Lacrosse: No. 1 Lambert pulls away to top rival South Forsyth, win area title

By Derrick Richemond

Lambert's boys lacrosse team defeated South Forsyth 6-2 Thursday, finishing their area slate with a 7-0 record.

“These guys have played with each other a long time, and they’ve won a lot of games together," Lambert coach Rich Wehman said. “There’s great chemistry here, and when you have a championship-caliber team that’s done it together, you’re prepared for it.”



After the Longhorns won the opening face-off, Chris Harper immediately laid a shot inside the net for the first goal.

Lambert fired as many shots as possible into the net as the quarter progressed, but War Eagles goalkeeper Ethan Barlag denied every ball that came his way.

The War Eagles returned the favor early in the second quarter on Grayson Knight’s goal, which tied the game 1-1.

Neither team was able to register a point during the rest of the first half, as they went into the half tied 1-1. Barlag ended the half with 11 saves and Lambert goalie Hunter Klosterman had seven saves.

“Their goalie was absolutely phenomenal. We put a ton of shots on goal, and he wasn’t letting it happen. We just stayed the course and eventually, we’ll make it happen,” Wehman said.

The Longhorns came out the half energized and renewed their focus on attacking the net. Evan Suh came from behind the net and snuck the ball into the back of the net to break the tie.

The Longhorns kept the War Eagles' defense on their heels by maintaining possession of the ball, patiently waiting to get their best look at the frame.

Despite being double-teamed, Kevin Connolly weaved his way to get a good look at the goal and successfully shot his shot increasing the lead 3-1.

The Longhorns were able to get two more goals from Danny Kesselring.

In the final seconds of the match, Brooks Wehman passed the ball to Connolly and yelled “shoot,” as Connolly fired a missile into the net extending the lead to 6-1.

South senior Ethan Duerk refused to end the game on a sour note and raced downfield to score his own goal before time expired.

Lambert [15-0, 7-0 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] will step out of area play for the final two matches of the regular season. First at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Longhorns host Pope, the school Lambert beat for its first state championship in 2011, then April 23 at home against Lovett, which won three of the first five state championships in lacrosse. Lambert has won three of the past five championships [2021, 2018, 2016].

South [11-5, 5-1 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] will host Mountain View at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before wrapping up area play April 21 at home against Denmark. The War Eagles can clinch the No. 2 seed and a home playoff game with a win against Denmark.