Lacrosse: No. 3 Lambert downs 8th-ranked Denmark, captures area's top seed

The Longhorns, though, earned the No. 1 seed and a bye in the Class 7A state playoffs due to winning the tiebreaker against Buford and West Forsyth. All three teams finished 8-1 in the area and 1-1 against each other, but Lambert allowed the fewest goals in those split matchups to earn the area crown.

The top-10 matchup kicked off in a turnover battle, as it was a challenge for either side to get a good look at the net. It took until the final two minutes of the first quarter for the goals to started coming.

The Danes got on the board first when Ryan McDaniel tossed to Lake Thoman in stride for a goal.

Lambert (13-3 overall) immediately fired back, as junior Charlie Goldstein navigated his way through Denmark's defense.

Lambert knew the time was winding down in the period and quickly marched down the field. As the Longhorns were moving the ball, the final pass from Ben Stone to Suh gave the Longhorns the lead.

In a matter of seconds, Brooks Wehman rocketed in a shot in mid-air to jump to a 3-1 lead.

As the Longhorns were knocking on the door, Wehman found Kevin Connolly unguarded in the middle of the field. Connolly took a step and fired away from 20 yards out for a goal.

Suh notched back-to-back goals to accomplish a hat trick on the night in a sea of Danes to push his team ahead 6-1 heading into halftime.

The scoring action resumed when the Danes defense forgot to guard Chris Harper.

Dan Schimmel was trying to get away from his defender but couldn’t, so he decided to dish out to Harper. He made the defense pay with a laser shot into the back of the net.

Back-and-forth goals were exchanges by Thoman and Lambert's Cole Greenfield, making the score 8-2.

But it was Wehman who scored the final goal of the third period.

The sophomore received heavy contact from the Danes on his way to the goal. More Danes started to approach Wehman, as it was clear he was trying to score, so Wehman shot a fast low shot to increase the lead.

After a goal by McDaniel, the Longhorns remain in control of the game by draining the clock for nearly four minutes. In that span, Suh scored his final goal.

The Danes didn’t get possession until 2:44 remaining in the game. Yet, Lambert stayed aggressive despite the score and forced a bad shot selection to get the ball back.

Despite its top-10 ranking, Denmark (10-6, 3-4) likely needs to win out in home games against No. 5 North Gwinnett (April 18) and Forsyth Central (April 21) to earn a playoff berth from the rugged area.