PREVIEW: ‘Deserve to win’: New Lambert coach Watson aims high

Senior cornerback Nick Pasonski ran an 11.81 second 100-meter dash in February. Senior running back Robert Riddle won the region JV track and field championships in 2019 as a sophomore. Senior cornerback Jack Wise plays midfield for the lacrosse team.



Though sport specialization is prevalent in high schoolers and youth across the country, Watson is working to get kids that want to and can play more than one sport.

“I want a kid that’s playing wideout or in the secondary that has been in the batter’s box with a 3-2 count in the bottom of the seventh down one run,” he said. “I want a kid to step up to the free-throw line in December losing by one with 5 seconds on the clock.”

Watson convinced rising sophomore basketball player Niko Wilson to come play receiver for him, joining a group that Watson thinks can be one of the best in north Georgia.

Lambert senior Jack Stewart caught 24 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown last season. - photo by David Roberts There’s four-star receiver Kojo Antwi, who had six touchdowns and 679 yards in 2019 to help earn offers from the top programs in the country. Fellow seniors Braden Bamburowski and Jackson Stewart provide experience and speed to the position.

Watson and the coaching staff will have to replace FCN All-County honorable mention quarterback Peyton Rich, but there are options.

“That position is going to be a really intriguing battle,” Watson said. “We’re excited. Everyone is dead even right now, and that’s what we told our kids to buy in to. No one has a starting position.”

Seniors Aryan Talla, Logan Wire and junior Ashton Smith are three players Watson believes can push Lambert in the right direction. Smith started at junior varsity in 2019, Wire has the tools to play varsity quarterback and Talla knows the playbook the best.

On the offensive line, Watson noticed their size.

Six-foot-5, 265-pound junior offensive tackle Grayson Mains picked up offer from the University of Kansas over the summer.

“I’m really excited about the offensive line,” Watson said. “I can think of six or seven of these guys that are just really big.”

Like at wide receiver, the Longhorns have an experienced lineup in the backfield. Senior Robert Riddle is expected to return from an injury that held him out of most of the 2019 season and junior Nick Taylor.

Discussing his defense puts a smile on Watson’s face, especially the linebacker core. At middle linebacker, Harrison Peyton notched 68 total tackles in 2019 and Thomas Tattersall had 57.

“I think where we’re going to make the biggest jump from at Lambert over the past five years is the way we play defense,” Watson said. “We have a kid named Harrison Peyton who I think it’s just a matter of time before he blows up on the recruiting trail.”

