Soccer: Lambert girls wrap up fourth seed in Region 6-7A

By Derrick Richemond

Ellie Daffin came off the bench to score two goals Friday as Lambert's girls soccer team rolled to a 2-0 victory against South Forsyth. The win locks up the No. 4 seed in Region 6-7A for the Longhorns.

Throughout Friday's match, the Longhorns maintained possession and forced the War Eagles to play more defense than offense.

Finding the net was a challenge for both teams. It wasn't until 20 minutes down the match that a ball was found in the back of the net. South's goalkeeper couldn’t run fast enough to block the shot as Daffin's shot rolled into the net.

In the following possession, the Longhorns nearly added another but South caught a break when the shot ricocheted off the crossbar.

The Longhorns headed to the locker room with a 1-0 halftime advantage.

“We needed to pick up our speed of play, playing two-touch, one-touch soccer and really rotating players around getting everybody field time,” Longhorns head coach Jennifer Wilson said.

The War Eagles became more aggressive in attacking the net, but Lambert goalkeeper Karlie Cabrera denied all of their attempts to post the clean sheet.

With 15:40 remaining in the match, Lambert doubled its lead. A swarm of War Eagles tried to prevent the Longhorns from getting an easy score, but as soon as the ball touched Daffin's cleats, she immediately kicked the ball into the back of the net to score her second and final goal of the match.

Wilson enjoyed seeing composure from her defense to prevent the War Eagles from scoring.

“We’ve been working really hard on the very young defense we have of being composed under pressure. Composure is something we always stressed and I think that in the past couple of games, we really started to see that come into play,” Wilson said.

Lambert [10-7, 3-3 Region 6-7A] improves to 4-1 on the road this season, which is where the Longhorns will open the Class 7A playoffs.

“When you’re on the road there's no pressure on you because you’re going into somebody’s house," Wilson said. "They’re the ones who are supposed to step up – it’s their house. It’s nice to come in and you know that you got something to prove and you don’t have that pressure of having home-field advantage."

South ends its season with a 4-12 record and 2-3 mark in Region 6-7A play.