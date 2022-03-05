Soccer: Nelson strikes twice as No. 9 Lambert boys beat No. 4 Denmark

High-stakes games tend to create unique opportunities.

Lambert sophomore Cole Nelson made the most of his opportunity Friday, scoring twice in the second half to lead the Longhorns past Denmark, 3-1, and into sole possession of first place in Region 6-7A.

"You try to tell these younger guys, even when they're warming up, you have warm up differently," Lambert boys soccer coach Chris Wilson said. "You have to be mentally and physically prepared to go into the game, because it's going to be intense. You can't just walk around because you may miss your opportunity."

Nelson capitalized on his — twice.

After playing to a 1-1 tie through the first 67 minutes, Nelson hammered a shot off the front left post that ricocheted off the front right post and into the net to break the stalemate.

Five minutes later, Nelson weaved through Denmark's defense, causing Sebastian Zabala and Rob Huetter to collide. Nelson passed out wide to Colin Vogel and sprinted toward goal, receiving the cross and finishing in goal to give Lambert a 3-1 advantage with 7:20 left.

"He's a kid who, fortunately I can look at the others and go, 'He took his opportunity tonight and made the most of it, and if we had a game tomorrow, he's probably starting because of it,'" Wilson said. "It's good because it builds our confidence and builds them. He didn't play the whole first half. I was rotating different players and I kept talking to him off and on, and he's just very coachable."



Nelson's second goal came after Denmark received a pair of yellow cards in the span of 64 seconds, throwing the Danes' composure off-kilter.

Denmark had 10 shots in the second half, with eight coming on goal, but couldn't solve Lambert's defense.

The Longhorns needed just 50 seconds to break the ice, as Vogel took the ball up the right sideline, hurdled a defender and sent a cross to Dylan Nadiak for the goal.

Denmark answered before halftime when freshman Nico Solorzano scored his first career goal immediately after being substituted in.

"That was our whole talk. At any point, we knew they could get back in the game or whatever happens," Wilson said. "At halftime, that's what we talked about — no matter if they score first or we do, it's going to be back-and-forth. I think we just caught them twice."



The Danes forced a corner off the opening kick to start the second half, but a Lambert counter led to a golden chance by Mason Keith, who chipped the ball just over the crossbar and Denmark goalie Austin Bender.

Keith also had a chance in the first half when he drew Bender out of the net and beat him to the right, but a tough angle prevented Keith from finding the back of the net.

No. 9 Lambert [7-2-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A] has won four straight matches and is in the driver's seat in Region 6-7A. The Longhorns will host Gainesville at 8 p.m. March 11.

No. 4 Denmark [7-3, 1-1 Region 6-7A] carried a five-game winning streak into Friday's match and will look to bounce back at 8 p.m. March 8 at West Forsyth.