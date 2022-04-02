Soccer: No. 5 Lambert boys beat South Forsyth to capture Region 6-7A title

By Derrick Richemond

drichemond@forsythnews.com

Lambert's boys soccer team needed to go through the defending Class 7A champions if they wanted to win a region title.

On Friday, the Longhorns turned in a dominant second half and played shut-down defense to defeat South Forsyth 3-0 and capture the Region 6-7A championship.

The Longhorns started the first 10 minutes of the match with five corner kicks. Each time either the ball sailed too high or the ball traveled out of bounce from the power of the kick, but the pressure was on.

Chase Bell put Lambert in front when he stole possession, ran downfield and struck the ball into the goal to put the Longhorns on the board.

South senior Gavin Williams made some nice moves to dribble around Lambert's and tried to score his own goal, but his shot landed right in the middle of Lambert's keeper for an easy save.



After Bell’s first goal, the Longhorns aimed to keep applying pressure but couldn't find the back of the net before halftime. Lambert led 1-0 at the half.

“We wanted to put pressure on them,” Longhorns' head coach Chris Wilson said. “The first five minutes and the last five minutes are usually the most dangerous, particularly if you’re up 1-0. They had kickoffs so I challenged the boys to win the ball and to keep pressing and pressing. We had one shot on goal and we scored, so if you shoot on frame, we’re probably going to get more goals.”

Nick Trinh added to the lead in the second half after a penalty, then Colin Vogel followed shortly after with a goal of his own to give the Longhorns a commanding 3-0 lead.

“Instead of sitting back when you’re up, it doesn’t do you any good, so I challenged them to press and hopefully we gain a goal, and we did,” Wilson said.



The Longhorns are 5-0-1 when playing in opponents' stadiums.

“It's more laid back because we’re not in our locker room, our parents aren’t there, it's not our press box. All we had to do was come here. I don’t have to take care of anything. I can just mind my own guys,” Wilson said. “This year we seemed to be better on the road. I'm just proud of my guys for winning.”

The win also marked Lambert's 10th shutout of the season.

Lambert [11-3-3, 5-1 Region 6-7A] enters the Class 7A playoffs as the No. 1 seed, while South [9-6-1, 3-3 Region 6-7A] finishes as the third seed.