Soccer: Top-ranked Lambert opens postseason with convincing win

“We were creating a ton of opportunities,” Wilson said. “Once you miss one or two, all of the sudden, you try to take that extra touch that makes the shot not where we wanted it.



“But I was very happy with the defending. I think they had their one and only shot (on goal) with 17 minutes left in the game. Our defense did great, so I wasn’t too worried.”

Even still, Wheeler threatening to possibly pull within 2-1 should have been at least mildly concerning.

Lambert, though, continued to put itself in great position to increase its lead.

Finally, with under seven minutes left, the Longhorns broke through when Eric Wrensen played a perfect pass along the ground from the left flank into the box. Cole Nelson ran onto the pass and fired home for the 3-0 advantage that effectively ended the game.



With 3:15 remaining, Max Degyansky rocketed a shot into the upper 90 from 25-plus yards out to put a bow on Lambert's impressive performance.

“I never have doubt that our offense is going to produce something at some point,” Wilson said.

Degyansky's long-range effort completed a two-goal night for the senior forward, who also scored in the opening half for a 2-0 lead.

That strike came roughly 10 minutes after Sanjay Jagadeesh broke the deadlock early in the contest.

Both goals came from the aftermath of set pieces, with Jagadeesh flicking the ball into the net following a corner kick and Degyansky firing home after a free kick.

“We talk in practice a lot with our guys about never giving up,” Wilson said of their attitude on set pieces. “Obviously, we want to challenge for the first (ball) but always anticipate the second.”



Lambert, which is ranked No. 3 overall in the state, looked set to score the decisive third goal late in the half, but fourth seeded Wheeler held out. In the end, the Longhorns (16-1-1) led 2-0 for more than half of the game.

“When we scored the first one, we were very composed and knocking the ball around well,” Wilson said. “We scored the second one, and we finished the first half where we were really controlling the game. Halftime was probably not good for us, because we were settling in.

“They came out and played really well in the second half.”

Lambert entered the state tournament riding a nine-game winning streak. The three most recent victories came during the Southern Coast Cup in Foley, Alabama.

While the Longhorns picked up a trio of wins in the tournament, they picked up the same number of injuries. One player was able to return to full health for the Wheeler game; one player saw minimal minutes late in the contest; and one player wasn't medically cleared in time but is expected to be available for the second round.

“The good thing about Alabama was when we got those three injuries, we had three guys step up and play really well,” Wilson said. “It kind of came at the right time to create some depth for us.”

That depth could be needed next week, when Lambert welcomes fourth-ranked Peachtree Ridge to town fresh off an opening-round win over Mountain View.

“First round of the playoffs is always kind of the nervy game,” Wilson said. “Anybody can win. But once we got the second half under control with those two goals, I think it will be good from this point on, hopefully.

“It won’t get any easier — that’s for sure. … Peachtree Ridge is a little bit like us, looks like us and plays like us.”