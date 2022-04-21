Tennis: Lambert boys, girls make quick work of first-round opponents

By Derrick Richemond

Lambert's boys and girls tennis teams rolled past their first-round playoff opponents Wednesday to reach the Class 7A Sweet 16.

Lambert's boys won 3-0 against Mountain View, dominating singles play thanks to Aidan Atwood winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Braxton Wright's 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.



“My No. 1 and No. 2 singles played well and took care of business,” Lambert boys tennis coach Eric Hampton said.

During Mathew Lim and Alex Dua's second set in No. 2 doubles, Aneesh Seemakurthy and Rithvik Suram won their No. 1 doubles match 6-3 to send Lambert past Mountain View and into the second round of the playoffs.

“We’re excited. We feel pretty confident, we’re very talented this year. We should be OK as long as we play up to our capability,” Hampton said, referring to Lambert moving on to the second round.

“We did well. It's a different format today with only two courts. It's hard to get much chatter. I like to get a lot of chatter court to court,” Hampton said.

Lambert’s girls tennis team hadn’t played a match in two weeks but were able to brush off the dust to win 3-0 against Peachtree Ridge in the first round of Class 7A playoffs.

“We had a couple of strong weeks of practice. They seemed pretty loose. I wasn't surprised that we played as well as we did today,” Lambert girls tennis coach Stephen Pate said.

Mara Opre asserted her dominance, going 6-0, 6-0 to win in No. 1 singles, and Angie Golban won 6-0, 6-4 in No. 2 singles.

“Mara Opre won singles against a really good player, but most importantly, she played a smart match," Pate said. "That was big for her, because playing one singles in our region is really tough to play against great players. It’s good for her to get a win like that to start the state tournament."

Sydney Winters and Riley Abellana didn’t let up, winning 6-0, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles.

“They were ready for this," Pate said. "They’re both seniors, so they’ve been through this in the last couple of years. When the state tournament comes around, they know it’s time to shine. Doubles are one of the things we hang our hats on. We work really hard on it in practice."

Lambert's girls will face Region 4-7A champion Brookwood next week in the Class 7A Sweet 16.