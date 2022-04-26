Tennis: Lambert girls upend top-seeded Brookwood to reach Elite 8

By Derrick Richemond

Emily Kim did not know she was going to play in Monday's playoff match until head coach Stephen Pate reached out to her hours before the match.

But Kim put on her game face and won a key match, helping Lambert's girls tennis team beat No.1-seeded Brookwood 3-1 in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

“We’re feeling really confident. We’re working really hard," Lambert coach Stephen Pate said. "We have a good mentality with where we are, and we’re looking forward to continuing. There are only eight teams in the state that are still playing at the end of the week and we’re one of them."

Kim played as the No. 3 singles and won her match 7-5, 6-0.

“She did a great job. She had a shaky start to the match and went down 5-4 in the first set, and she won nine straight games to win the match,” Pate said. “She settled down and played the way we always know she’s capable of playing,”

Sydney Winters and Riley Abellana dominated in their No. 1 doubles set, winning 6-2, 6-0.

“Those two seniors understand what we need to do. They went out there and played super aggressive and won pretty easily. It was impressive,” Pate said

As soon as Winters and Abellana's match ended 30 seconds later, Madi Abellana and Sophia Zhao clinched No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-1.

“We went from not having won a match at all to winning two matches in a span of a minute,” Pate said.

Lambert will face Dunwoody in the elite eight on May 3.