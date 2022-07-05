TWICE AS NICE! Lambert girls golf take home back-to-back titles.

There is no better girls' golf team in the country than Lambert high school's.

Lambert's girls' golf team won by 12 strokes to claim back-to-back titles at the 2022 NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational on Wednesday, June 29.

“It [feels] super exciting,” said Longhorn’s girls golf coach Shane Fortenberry. “I knew the competition was going to be tougher because it’s a year later after COVID. I don’t know we really had any expectations going into it but certainly winning was very exciting,”

Sarah Im was the Longhorns' top performer finishing sixth overall as an individual. The rest of the Longhorns finished in the Top 20.

Reagan High School, out of Texas, was up in the second round by 2 strokes mid-round. If they wanted to repeat, the Longhorns had to be on their A-game. And they did, finishing nine strokes ahead of the rest of the teams.

“We went into the next day carrying over those birdies and started off really hot the third day,” Fortenberry said. “The final round was our best day. We actually built a pretty impressive lead. We got stuck in a rain delay and did a bit of scoreboard watching. We felt confident to win our second national tournament.”

For Fortenberry, there’s a difference between winning the state title and winning the NHSGA national championship.

“Having three freshmen [Zoe Duval, Emmerson Elm, Athena Yoo] on the team you never know how they’re going to perform. They all had great seasons, but you know they shot rounds in the 70s and 80s,” he said

“Our team goal was for all five players to shoot in the 70s. If we didn’t win, we would take our hats off that beat us with that,” he said. “We went in and didn’t quite achieve the full goal for the tournament, but we always have four girls in the 70s every day and that made up the difference. The only senior to compete was Averi Cline. It was a little bit different team than last year,” Fortenberry said.

“Lambert has had a lot of success in the 11 years that it's been open for girls’ golf. There are always some expectations. We knew good teams were going to be there.” Fortenberry said.