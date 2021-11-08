Volleyball: Lambert alum Ally Hall named PBC Player of the Week

Ally Hall earned Peach Belt Conference Play of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday.
Hall, who graduated from Lambert in 2020, began the week with 13 kills and 15 digs in a 3-1 win against Albany State on Tuesday, hitting .297 with just two errors. She added seven kills and 15 digs against Lander on Friday, then erupted for 16 kills and 23 digs against Queens University.
Hall averaged three kills and 4.42 digs per set across three matches.
Hall is second on the team in kills [331], digs [377] and serving aces [24].
Georgia College is 9-21 this season, including a 3-6 mark in Peach Belt play, and will wrap up the regular season Saturday against Young Harris.