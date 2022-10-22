Volleyball: Lambert cruises past Norcross, reaches Elite 8

Lambert waltzed into the Class 7A Elite Eight following a sweep of Norcross Saturday at home.
The Longhorns, champions of Region 6-7A, didn't receive much resistance from the Blue Devils, earning wins by scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-14.
M.K. Patten paced the Lambert attack, finishing with a dozen kills and adding four blocks. Kalyssa Taggart produced a stellar all-around performance, contributing 11 kills, 18 assists, four digs and a pair of aces.
Ella Beyer recorded nine kills, four blocks and three digs. Dani Cortes chipped in with four kills and 11 digs. Jordan White wound up with three kills and four blocks.
Claire Jenkins dished out a team-high 18 assists. The senior also posted five digs, four blocks and two each of kills and aces.
Francesca Popescu put together another stellar match at libero, managing 18 digs and remaining strong in serve receive.
Having lost the universal coin toss, Lambert (34-7) will hit the road Oct. 25 for a quarterfinal meeting with Region 4-7A winner Brookwood.