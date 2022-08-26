Volleyball: Lambert edges North Forsyth in rivalry match

The Lambert volleyball team swept North Forsyth in a best-of-five match Thursday on the road, but the Raiders could have easily taken all three sets from the Longhorns.

That's how intensely competitive the non-region matchup between the rivals proved to be.

Lambert, though, made just enough plays down the stretch in each set to earn progressively more nerve-wracking wins, closing out the three sets by final scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-23, respectively.

“We’ve really been working in practice on how to close out,” Longhorns head coach Missey Hall said. “Every match we’ve lost, we’ve lost by two points. Whether it’s the second set or third set, it’s been two points every time. We’ve really been working on closing things out.”

That work certainly paid off against North Forsyth, which reached the 15-point mark first in each of the three sets only to see Lambert rally down the stretch.

In the first set, a rare kill by Longhorns setter Claire Jenkins, who handed out 19 assists on the night, gave Lambert an 18-17 lead that it would not relinquish. M.K. Patten recorded a pair of massive kills to give the Longhorns four-point leads at 23-19 and 24-20. Dani Cortes finished out the set with a kill of her own.

Looking to even the match, the Raiders held a 15-11 advantage in the second set. However, the Longhorns reeled off seven straight points to regain control.

North Forsyth’s Brooke Crummel and Nathalia Quintero posted back-to-back kills to narrow the deficit to 18-17, and a solo block from Lily Torrence evened the score at 22-all.

Lambert, though, weathered the storm, scoring the next three points — capped off by a Jordan White kill — to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the match.

A couple of early kills by Crummel and consecutive aces by Torrence a little bit later pushed the Raiders to a 15-10 lead in the third set before a kill by Tulane-committed White turned the tide.

With the set tied at 20-apiece, Cortes came through with another key kill. Kalyssa Taggart and Ella Beyer contributed important kills to help put the Longhorns on the brink of the sweep.

Following a bit of controversy on the granting of a Lambert timeout and a rare yellow card brandishing by the official towards the North Forsyth bench, Patten posted her team-high 11th kill to end the night on an emphatic note.

“We’re just not where we need to be right now, in terms of physicality and mentality,” said Raiders interim head coach Erika Ford, who is filling in while Kelly Christensen is on maternity leave. “When you’re used to playing those kind of teams all of the time, and then you’re not getting those reps like that in the preseason, it’s hard. You either show up or you don’t.

“The little things got us tonight.”

As Ford alluded to, North Forsyth’s schedule isn’t quite as difficult overall after leaving the Forsyth-heavy Region 6-7A and dropping down to Class 6A. The Raiders (13-3) have still played some strong teams in the non-region portion of their schedule, but it’s safe to say the Longhorns (13-5) have faced more of a gauntlet.

Since Aug. 13, Lambert has faced the defending 6A [Buford] and 5A champions [St. Pius X], as well as last season’s 6A [Sequoyah] and 7A [Alpharetta] runners-up. Earlier this week, the Longhorns faced a currently undefeated North Gwinnett team, and next week, Lambert will match up against reigning 3A winner Greater Atlanta Christian.

“We’ve been on such a relentless schedule the past two weeks,” Hall said. “We’ve played two state champions and two runners-up the last two weeks. We’ve been trying to prepare for region play coming up.

“North is fabulously talented. They’re loaded at every position. We know we’re going to get their best game every single time. They’re smart; they block well. We really try to neutralize their block by spreading out our offense. We had a really, really balanced attack, with five hitters doing really well tonight.”

White finished just behind Patten with 10 kills. The duo also combined for seven blocks. Beyer added seven kills, while Cortes and Taggart chipped in with six and five, respectively.

Longhorns libero Francesca Popescu made a major defensive contribution, managing 27 digs.

“Every time they come off after one of those losses, it’s always, ‘Do we get to play them again? When are we going to play them again?’” Ford said of her team’s attitude. “They’re ready to go redeem themselves. I think they are carrying themselves very well. They know it’s early and that we’ll see these teams again later on down the road.”

Well, one team they won’t see again this season is Lambert, with GHSA realignment having separated the volleyball powerhouses into different classifications.

As thrilling of a win as Thursday was for the Longhorns, only bragging rights were on the line. And while the Raiders would have loved nothing more than to get another shot at their rivals with a trophy on the line, it won’t happen again until possibly 2024, at the earliest.

“It’s a little sad,” Hall said of the teams not being in the same region anymore. “We looked forward to playing North every year. I know they looked forward to playing us. It’s been a bloodbath the last four years in a row. I think we’ve been in the region finals the last three years in a row.

“It’s a great rivalry. They’re great kids. They’re really well coached and übertalented. It’s an honor to be able to play and play as well as we did.”