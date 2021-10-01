Volleyball: Lambert tops West Forsyth in battle for first place

Faith Lee won two matches Thursday evening.

The first match was much more expected, as Lambert's sophomore setter helped the Longhorns' JV team to a 2-1 win over West Forsyth.

The second match is one she'll remember for a while. With starting varsity setter Claire Jenkins unavailable because of injury, Lambert head coach Missey Hall called upon Lee to help run the varsity offense.

Lee delivered in the spot start, pacing the Longhorns to a 3-1 win to remain undefeated in Area 6-7A play. Lambert won 20-15, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16.

"Faith played the JV match before this, then came up and played varsity and did an absolutely amazing job," Hall said. "I can't say enough good things about her composure, how she carried herself on the court and how she delivered the ball. It was wonderful."