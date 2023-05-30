2022-23 Forsyth County News Boys Wrestler of the Year: Dmitriy Vostrikov, North Forsyth

After not qualifying for the traditional wrestling state tournament a year ago, North Forsyth’s Dmitriy Vostrikov made it his goal to reach Macon in his junior campaign.
However, he didn’t know how far his success could take him.
Vostrikov ended his year with a 42-5 record, was runner-up in the region tournament, won a sectional title and met his goal by winning the Class 6A state title at 144 pounds. Adding to his remarkable season, he was named Forsyth County News Boys Wrestler of the Year.
“It feels great,” Vostrikov said of receiving the honor. “It also feels great to win state after last year’s performance.”
Vostrikov remained focused on each individual match and relied on his own efforts to guide him through the rest of the competition.
“I first started to focus on qualifying [for state], then the season just started getting better," Vostrikov said about his season. "My coaches helped me a lot to get better.”
Vostrikov's most outstanding display of skill this season occurred during the state semifinals, where he faced off against Lassiter's Samuel Gadsden.
“Going into the match, my friend cut down some weight to 144 to wrestle me, and I was nervous going into the match," Vostrikov said. "I know he did some head throws, so I watched out for that and started to take him down a bunch. I decked him at the end, and it was a good feeling.”
Vostrikov's determination to secure a wrestling scholarship at the college level is his goal going into the upcoming season.