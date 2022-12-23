2022 Forsyth County News Football Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Herock, North Forsyth

Chris Herock didn't go hard during summer workouts in hopes of being named Forsyth County News Defensive Player of the Year or Region 8-6A DPOY.

Those just happened to be happy byproducts for the North Forsyth senior defensive lineman.

“It just shows that all of the work we put in during the offseason pays off,” Herock said after being informed of his FCN superlative honor. “It shows that everything we do isn’t for a waste. Everything we do has a purpose and a meaning for it.

“I’m thankful for it.”

Playing as a a defensive tackle, Herock compiled 61 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and seven sacks — with a school record four coming in one game. The 6-foot-1, 285-pounder set program bests for fumble recoveries (5) and forced fumbles (4) in a season.

Herock also set North Forsyth marks in hurries (37) and sacks (18.5) in a career. The four-year starter finished his Raiders tenure with 179 tackles and 31.5 tackles for loss.

This season against Shiloh, Herock returned a fumble for a touchdown to seal a 42-34 home victory in region play.

“I used to play tight end when I was younger, and it brought back all of those memories of scoring those touchdowns,” Herock said of the play. “Walking into the end zone and hearing all of the fans in the stands cheering, it was amazing. I loved it.”



While his touchdown might have been Herock's singular favorite moment of the season, it would be hard for the Naval Academy commit to experience a more thrilling game than North Forsyth's 24-21 win over Blessed Trinity in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

“It was fantastic,” Herock said. “The energy from the student section and inside the locker room after the win — even before the game — the hype was surreal.

“Both teams played the best they could have that game. It was probably one of the top games I’ve ever played. One of the most fun games I’ve ever played was that Blessed Trinity game.”

The triumph, which completed a second straight undefeated home slate, helped solidify the 2022 campaign as one of the program's most successful.

Beating Blessed Trinity marked the Raiders' first playoff win since 2019, and the team's 8-4 record represented its highest win total since 2005.

“I’m glad we ended on one of our best seasons,” Herock said. “I’ve been playing with the teammates this year since I moved here from Green Bay. I’ve been playing with them since third grade. I’ve been as close to them as brothers can be. It’s more like a brotherhood than teammates.”



Herock moved to Forsyth County when his father, Shaun, transitioned from working for the Green Bay Packers to the then-Oakland Raiders as their director of scouting.

If things would have worked out differently, Herock may have spent this fall closing out his Forsyth Central career. But a full youth football roster altered his path.

“When I first moved here, we were going to try to go to Central’s little team that they had, but they were full,” Herock recalled. “So then we went to Bennett Park, which fed into North Forsyth. That was a great decision, and I’m lucky that happened, because I got to play with the players I play with now. Even though Central is a little bit closer to me, I’m glad I went to Bennett Park.”

Transitioning to life in Annapolis likely won't be as difficult for Herock as it would be for some others.

His brother, Shaun Jr., played lacrosse at Navy. Another brother, Andrew, plays football at Gardner-Webb.

Thus, Herock will be able to draw from aspects of each brother's college experiences.

“I’ve been on the campus many times, throughout middle school and a lot of high school,” Herock said. “Been to a few Army-Navy games. As soon as I got the offer, I knew I was committing.”

Based on his Twitter posts, Herock received his offer from Navy June 3 and committed less than a week later.

Even the recent ouster of head coach Ken Niumatalolo, which occurred following a double-overtime loss to Army, didn't deter Herock. Admittedly, it did help that the Midshipmen will be led next season by the program's defensive coordinator Brian Newberry.

“I was hoping it was going to be coach Newberry,” Herock said. “Coach Niumatalolo was a great head coach. Seeing him on the visits, he treats his players like family. He’s real nice to his players. Sad to see him go, but I’m glad to see it’s coach Newberry to fill the shoes.”