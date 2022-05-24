Baseball: North alum Staton named to SoCon all-freshman team

North Forsyth alum Garrett Staton was selected as one of the 12 best freshmen in the Southern Conference, the league office announced Tuesday.
Staton, a redshirt freshman, earned a spot on the SoCon's all-freshman team after posting a .256 batting average [33-for-129] in 47 games this season, hitting two home runs with 13 RBIs and seven doubles. Staton also finished second in the conference with 15 hit-by-pitches.
Staton emerged as the Bulldogs' starting second baseman, finishing among the league leaders in defense with just six errors in 177 chances [.966 fielding percentage].
Staton collected hits in eight of his final 11 regular-season games, going 10-for-32 [.312] with a home run, three doubles and five RBIs during that stretch.
Samford finished the regular season 26-27 overall and 12-9 in SoCon play to earn the fourth seed ahead of the conference tournament, where the Bulldogs will face the winner of No. 6 Western Carolina/No. 7 VMI at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.