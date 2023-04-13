Baseball: North Forsyth defeats Gainesville, wins 1st region championship since 2006

North captured its first region championship since 2006 on Wednesday with a 10-3 win against Gainesville, buoyed by a pitching performance that saw the hard-throwing lefty scatter four hits across six innings.

“I had a little something extra,” Elkhill said. “I know the boys get a little amped up when I’m on the mound, but just going out there and knowing this is a region championship, something we haven’t done since 2006, I came out there with a little extra spark. I didn’t have the best game, in my opinion, but we battled and we hit the ball and that’s all we can ask for.”

North’s offense gave Elkhill plenty of support, pounding 10 hits and granting him a 6-1 lead after three innings.

Brady Holbrook finished 3-for-3 and reached base all four times.

He roped a triple down the right-field line in the second inning to spark a three-run rally, then drove home Kyle Duckwall with an RBI single the following frame before scoring on Billy Mason’s single. Holbrook also walked in the fifth and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Mason, and drilled an RBI double in the sixth that plated Duckwall.

All nine North starters reached base at least once, and the bottom half of the Raiders’ lineup drove in five runs, led by Mason’s two RBIs.

Logan Curry added an RBI single out of the seven spot, while eight-hole batter Jordan Cox had an RBI double and run scored, and Ellis Alldredge collected two hits and an RBI at No. 9.

“It’s a different part of the lineup all the time,” North coach Jim Cahill said. “Lately, it’s been eight and nine — whoever the DH is hits eighth and Ellis Alldredge is a freshman hitting ninth. He’s been doing a great job all year. He wasn’t even on varsity when the year started, but a third of the season had gone by and he was tearing it up on JV, so we said let’s see if he can do it on varsity.”

That offensive production was more than enough for Elkhill, who allowed an unearned run in the first inning and surrendered just one more hit through the second, third and fourth innings.

In all, Elkhill faced 22 batters. Fifteen were greeted by a first-pitch strike.

“I love this game. I love everything about it,” Elkhill said. “I love having the opportunity to go out there and say I can dominate you on the mound. It’s fun to know that the team has my back and I have theirs. It can get stressful, and I know sometimes I don’t keep my emotions in check like I should, but it’s all part of growing and getting better.”

Elkhill coasted through the first 4 2/3 innings before Dawson Vaughn squared up a pitch for a solo home run. But Elkhill settled in and forced the next batter into an inning-ending groundout, then navigated around back-to-back walks and another unearned run in the sixth to finish the outing.

Elkhill gave up three runs — one earned — on four hits through six innings, striking out seven and walking two.

Duckwall entered in relief, and after a Baxter Wright single and popout by Smith McGarvey, he induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double-play ball to shortstop Jake Prince that sent the Raiders into a frenzy, dogpiling on the infield grass in celebration.

“It’s awesome,” Elkhill said. “The team chemistry this year compared to the other years I’ve been here is different. Granted, we have a new region, but we go out there and compete for each other. Whether a kid’s playing or not, he’s up in the dugout, and he’s cheering the next guy on.”

North (18-9, 13-2) clinched its title thanks to a methodical run through region play, one that saw the Raiders race out to a 12-0 record.

The team slipped up twice last week, but North bounced back Wednesday to set up a doubleheader date with Region 7-6A's No. 4 seed for April 22 at home in the opening round of the Class 6A state playoffs.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Cahill said. “It’s the first one since 2006. These guys have worked so hard and come together, so I’m just proud of these guys and how hard they work every day, day in and day out.”