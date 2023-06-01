Baseball: North Forsyth duo heading to NCAA regionals with Samford

Samford gained notoriety throughout the college baseball world after being able to reel off three wins in a do-or-die situation last Saturday to capture the Southern Conference tournament title.
Just like he had for the vast majority of the Bulldogs' previous 56 contests, North Forsyth alum Garrett Staton started all three games. Now, the standout infielder and his former high school teammate Brody Westbrooks will be joining the rest of the Samford players in the NCAA postseason.
The Bulldogs — who also won the SoCon regular-season championship — earned a No. 3 seed in the Division-I tournament. Samford will face off against second-seeded Southern Miss in the opening round of the Auburn Regional at 2 p.m. Eastern June 2.
In their fourth trip to the D-I tournament, the Bulldogs (36-23) will be seeking their inaugural berth in the super regionals.
Through 56 starts, Staton is slashing .266/.363/.450. The redshirt sophomore has developed into more of a power hitter this season, increasing his doubles from 7 to 11, his home runs from 3 to 10 and his RBIs from 16 to 35. Staton has also scored 48 times and stolen 11 bases.
Westbrooks pitched phenomenally in the SoCon semifinals against Wofford, permitting just one run on five hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out four over his 5 2/3 innings. He departed with a 3-1 lead, but the Samford bullpen couldn't make it stand up in an eventual 7-6 loss that led to the Saturday triple-header.
On that day, the Bulldogs downed UNC-Greensboro by a 9-5 margin before sweeping Wofford in the finals — 7-2 and 5-2.
Following the conclusion of the tournament, Westbrooks — a Georgia Tech transfer who holds a 3-3 record this season — received the Pinnacle Award. The honor is given to the member of the title-winning team with the highest GPA, with Westbrooks posting a 3.98, per Samford's athletics website.