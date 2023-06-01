Baseball: North Forsyth duo heading to NCAA regionals with Samford

Samford gained notoriety throughout the college baseball world after being able to reel off three wins in a do-or-die situation last Saturday to capture the Southern Conference tournament title.

Just like he had for the vast majority of the Bulldogs' previous 56 contests, North Forsyth alum Garrett Staton started all three games. Now, the standout infielder and his former high school teammate Brody Westbrooks will be joining the rest of the Samford players in the NCAA postseason.