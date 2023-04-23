Baseball: North Forsyth edges Roswell twice, advances to Sweet 16

Runs weren’t easy to come by for No. 1 seed North Forsyth and fourth-seeded Roswell.

Early on, Brady Holbrook was in scoring position at third base, but Logan Curry struck out. As for the Hornets, Grant Cook doubled but nothing came out of it.

Although, pitching was strong on both ends.

Elkhill allowed just the one hit and struck eight Hornets. Will Petteys allowed one hit as well but struck out three Raiders heading to the fourth inning.

As the Raiders were working with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Mason Glennon recorded a single on a mistimed dive by the Hornets, and Colin Seabold raced to home plate to beat the throw to put the Raiders on the board.

Jake Prince did the heavy lifting for the Raiders in the fifth inning by demonstrating his speed. After collecting a single to the left side on a 2-2 count, he stole second and third due to an under-thrown ball. Prince eventually scored on a passed ball.

The Raiders defense continued to be in sync the rest of the way, as Elkhill recorded two strikeouts and Holbrook chased down the ball for a flyout.

Game 2: North Forsyth 4, Roswell 2

The North Forsyth Raiders took control early and rode the momentum all the way to complete the sweep against Roswell, 4-2.

Playing as the visiting team, the Raiders put themselves ahead in the top of the first inning of Game 2.

Seabold and Kyle Duckwall collected singles during their first plate appearances. Holbrook hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Seabold to score from third base.

Billy Mason kept the inning alive by singling up the middle, bringing Holbrook home, and Glennon, who singled earlier in the inning, scored on a wild pitch.

Through just a half-inning, North Forsyth Raiders already had produced more runs than they did in Game 1 with a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, the Hornets finally tacked a run on the board — their first of the entire day.

Colin Phillips got a hit to left fielder Curry — who dove but couldn't make the catch — that brought in Robbie Kosakoski.

In the third inning, the Hornets were knocking on the door again, as they loaded up the bases after Kosakoski drew a walk. However, the Raiders stood tall by quickly reacting to a ball in play to record the final out.

The following frame, Roswell's Blake Gartner swung to get a base hit, then an overthrow to first baseman Duckwall led to Gartner reaching second on the error. Bridger Douglas scored on the same error, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

Gartner ran to third on a wild pitch, but Colby Cather couldn’t get to first base fast enough for an inning-ending ground out.

Leading off the fifth, Prince, who was 0-for-2 at the time, got behind in the count with two strikes. Adam McKelvey challenged him with a fastball, and this time, Prince was on time with his swing for a double.

Duckwall followed that by hitting the ball hard enough for an RBI single to seal the victory.

Duckwall and Mason led the Raiders in hits with two apiece.

Parker Adams picked up the win after working the first five innings. Kyle Roper earned the save with a pair of scoreless frames.

As a No. 1 seed, North Forsyth (22-10) knew it would automatically host a second-round matchup if it advanced. With Etowah sweeping Saturday at Newnan, the third-seeded Eagles will hit the road again to face the Raiders next weekend.