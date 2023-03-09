Baseball: North Forsyth sweeps pair of games against Apalachee

Andrew Elkhill had a dominant outing Monday at home to push North Forsyth past Apalachee in a 5-0 shutout. He pitched five innings with 12 strikeouts and only allowed two hits.

The only promising offense the Wildcats had against Elkhill was a double off the wall in the first. He then proceeded to strike out eight in a row and did not allow another hit until the third on a ball that skipped over the third baseman's glove.

North Forsyth was having trouble igniting its offense, as well. Both teams were scoreless up until the bottom of the fourth.

After outfielders Logan Curry and Colton Constable walked with two outs, shortstop Jake Prince stepped to the plate. After battling to a 3-2 count, he took a high fastball for a long ride and sent it flying over the left field wall to end the drought, putting the Raiders up 3-0.

Elkhill would continue to dominate throughout the game, keeping his team ahead and not allowing the Wildcats a chance to get on the board.

In the bottom of the fifth, North Forsyth added to its lead. After Austin McCabe walked and stole second on the next pitch, he then advanced on a ground ball hit to third. McCabe came sprinting home on a wild pitch for a 4-0 advantage.



North Forsyth didn’t stop there, with Curry walking and stealing second, as well. Third baseman Mason Glennon smoked a line drive up the middle to bring Curry in from second to set the final margin.

Elkhill would end his day in the fifth with two more strikeouts, and Kyle Roper closed out the shutout win.

Wednesday's game: North Forsyth 4, Apalachee 3

North Forsyth completed the two-game sweep of Apalachee with a 4-3 come-from-behind win Wednesday in Barrow County.

The Raiders struck first in the opening frame, but the Wildcats took a 3-1 lead in the home half. North Forsyth answered with a three-spot of its own in the third.

Both pitching staffs put up zeros the rest of the way, which was enough to push the Raiders to 6-5 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-6A.

The teams will complete the season series April 7.

In the meantime, North Forsyth will take a break from the region schedule to host Norcross March 10 for senior night.