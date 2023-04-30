Baseball: Raiders defeated by Eagles in Sweet 16

Despite the Eagles' first chance going awry, their defensive play sparked an energy that translated to putting a series of runs on the scoreboard.



Striking out Jake Prince was step one. The next was turning Kyle Duckwall’s grounder toward Etowah’s shortstop Dimitri Angelakos into a perfectly executed double play to end the inning.

Fifth in the batting order was Haiden Schultz, and he took the first pitch and blasted it out of the Raiders field for a solo home run.

Jake Zehner's ground ball rolled in between Prince’s legs to right fielder Logan Curry for a single, and then he stole second base easily.

Deion Cole and Mathew Sharman’s plate appearances forced a bases-loaded situation. After a strike, Angelakos stepped back, settled his shoulders, and on the next pitch, he powerfully smashed the ball out of the ballpark for a grand slam.

Down 5-0 in the second inning, the Raiders could not catch a break with two outs, and the inning ended up being a long one.

Will Curcio scored on a wild pitch and Logan Stradley touched home plate on an error. Three consecutive walks gave Etowah (22-12) another run and the Raiders went down 8-0.

Behind Caleb Hughes' strong pitching performance, the Eagles prevented the Raiders from getting a foot on third base. Especially key were Etowah's double plays in the third and fourth innings.

To add to the Eagles' run, Schultz's big-time swing landed him a triple to center field that brought in Stradley. Sharman's sac fly traveled in the same area to center fielder Brady Holbrook, putting the visitors ahead by double digits.

The Raiders were quiet as a mouse, as the Eagles continued to make plays. Etowah made the most of loading the bases again, with Zehner walking home and Jake Sabo racking up an RBI double.

Going into the fifth inning, the Raiders pulled their third pitcher out of the bullpen, Gravyn Seitz. However, that didn’t stop the Eagles from keeping their foot on the Raiders' necks.

With two outs and two strikes, Seitz challenged Sharman with a fastball, hoping to end the inning. Sharman swung just in time to rip the ball to the soft zone of the Raiders defense for a double. Stradley and Zehner accelerated base to base to help the Eagles take Game 1 in five innings.

On the bright side, Holbrook went 2-for-2 to lead the Raiders.

The Etowah Eagles opened the scoring in Game 2 just as they did in the opener. The first three batters in the Eagles order each put the ball in play.

Bryce Adams singled on a bunt. Sabo grounded into fielder’s choice, as Adams got out trying to reach second base. Curcio was the one to put them on the board with an RBI single on a line drive toward the right side of the field.

Followed by that, Haiden Schultz aided Curcio in scoring, and Jake Zehner posted a sac fly for an early 3-0 commanding lead.

The Raiders’ attempted response was over in two minutes, as the Eagles scooped up two ground outs then center fielder Stradley camped under a fly ball.

Duckwall and Ellis Alldredge recorded the first two outs to make it easier to turn it over to their offense, but Adams drew a walk. That gave the Eagles more motivation to fight for more base hits.

After Adams stole second, Sabo doubled to bring him home. Curcio came through by being on time with a swing to give the Eagles their fifth run.

In the top of the fifth inning, Curry put himself in a scoring position by advancing to third base. Prince ended the scoring drought of the Raiders by bringing him home.

For the first time, the Raiders mustered up a runner on each base, and Holbrook woke up the crowd with a two-run double to slim the lead to 5-3. Mason Glennon was eyeing to bring in Duckwall from third, but the Eagles shut that down with a ground out.

Schultz shifted the momentum right back to Etowah's side with his second home run of the doubleheader. Deion Cole posted a double, and then eventually scored when Sharman reached on an error.

In the Raiders' last chance to force a Game 3, they began with two outs on another Eagles double play and a ground out by Duckwall ended the series.

Prince and Seabold each got two hits to lead the Raiders.

The North Forsyth Raiders end their season with a 22-12 record.