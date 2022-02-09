Basketball: Delgadillo's late free throws help North Forsyth past South Forsyth

North Forsyth's boys basketball team entered Tuesday's game with a chance to clinch its first playoff berth in more than two decades.

A win against South Forsyth, combined with a West Forsyth win over Denmark, and North would lock up the No. 2 seed in the Region 6-7A tournament, automatically placing the Raiders in the semifinals and guaranteeing a place in the Class 7A playoffs.

North earned a 46-43 win, using a pair of late free throws by Kal-el Delgadillo to hold off the War Eagles, though the Raiders' playoff fate will wait to be determined in the region tournament after Denmark topped West.

South guard Ethan Underwood knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:21 left in the game to cut North's lead to 42-39. Baylor Hicks jumped on a defensive rebound on the following North possession, but his foot slipped out of bounds to turn the ball over.

A couple of free throws by Aidan Kudlas pushed North's lead to five points, then after a series of turnovers by both teams, another Underwood three made it 44-43 with 7 seconds left in the game.

South fouled Delgadillo, sending North's junior to the free-throw line, where he drained both shots to make it a three-point game.

South inbounded the ball with 5.7 seconds left and pushed the ball up the court for a corner three, but Teddy Toth misfired on the shot and North held on to win 46-43.

"The good thing is, Kal-el hit two free throws and that was huge," North coach David Sokol said. "Both teams made mistakes down the stretch there, but we're fortunate that Kal-el hit those two free throws there to give us a little cushion."

The two teams played to a 10-10 tie after one quarter, and only two points separated North and South at the beginning of the third and fourth quarters.

North fed Cole Kirouac early, with the Raiders' 6-foot-8 center accounting for six points, four rebounds and a block in the opening frame. But South's tandem of Jackson Spitzer and Gabe Mullis managed to hold Kirouac in check through the final three quarters.

Spitzer enjoyed a productive second quarter, putting South in front 16-10 early in the quarter after he stole a rebound from a North player and scored on a putback.

The basket was sandwiched between a pair of 3-pointers by Underwood and Bryce Hammond and fueled an 11-0 run.

Underwood finished with 17 points, including a 3-pointer in each quarter.

"The whole strategy before the game was to not let [Underwood] catch the ball, and we tried to do that last game and he had 21 against us. He had a lot tonight too, and [Toth] hit a big shot, but the big thing was to try to stop [Underwood] from catching the ball."

Braden Mullis' first basket of the night stopped the skid, and a putback by Kirouac just before halftime cut South's lead to 21-19.

North pulled ahead at the end of the third quarter when Brayden Turner corralled an offensive rebound off an missed free throw then dished to Delgadillo, who knocked down the 3-pointer to make it 32-30.

North led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter and managed to hold off a late South rally that featured key threes by Toth and Underwood.

Kudlas scored a game-high 18 points for the Raiders, with half coming in the fourth quarter.

North [13-12, 7-5 Region 6-7A] will head into the region tournament as the No. 3 seed, while South [11-14, 5-7 Region 6-7A] will be the No. 5 seed.