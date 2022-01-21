Basketball: No. 2 North Forsyth girls remain undefeated in region play

A track meet broke out in the middle of Thursday's girls basketball game between North Forsyth and Lambert, as the Raiders won 67-44 in a game that featured 18 3-pointers.
Five different players buried a 3-pointer for the Raiders, who were 9-for-15 shooting from beyond arc in the second half. Lambert had six threes of its own in the second half, including four in the third quarter.
"We just had to take what they gave us, so that was kind of the flow of the game and knocking those down," North head coach Brad Kudlas said. "We like to shoot the three, but we like to shoot layups. You know, they had that pack line defense and did a great job protecting the rim, so what was open was the kickout. So, we tried to take advantage of those."
That wasn't the case in the beginning.
Haelim Adle filled up the stat sheet in the first quarter, slashing her way to six first-quarter points and providing a physical presence in the post with four rebounds.
Meanwhile, Lambert's Shelby Lawrence hit a layup at the buzzer made it an 11-8 at the end of the first quarter.
North began to pull away in the second quarter, after Adle drew a charge that led to a layup by Ali Jones on the following possession. That sparked an 11-2 run that featured a putback by Erin Whalen and a 3-pointer from Meredith Franklin, who found herself wide open thanks to North's ball movement.
North's defense held Lambert to just two field goals in the second quarter, but the Longhorns equaled that total immediately after halftime.
Briley Elder connected from 3-point range to start the half, then Annarose Tyre backed down Adle in the post, then scored an easy layup to cut the deficit to 24-19.
That's when the scoring really began to heat up.
After a free throw by Maddie Erickson, the two teams traded seven straight 3-pointers.
Anna Gliatta started the festivities, then Elder answered with her second three of the quarter. Gliatta and Jones went back-to-back, then on the ensuing possession, Tyre darted a pass clear across the baseline to Mackenzie Weyer, who knocked down the three. Weyer struck again on Lambert's next possession, then London Weaver put an end to the bedlam with a three of her own.
Weaver added another at the end of the quarter to give North a 42-32 lead.
"I was a little mad at our defense," Kudlas said. "They had four threes that quarter, and those are people we talked about who can't get shots, especially [Elder]."
Elder finished with a game-high 17 points, including 15 in the second half.
North's hot shooting carried into the final quarter, with Franklin adding two more 3-pointers and Weaver and Leah Hall each adding one.
The loss is the first of the new year for Lambert, which entered Thursday's game on a seven-game winning streak that included a win over No. 5 South Forsyth.
"He's growing the program there. Coach [Brian] Moon does an excellent job," Kudlas said. "They've improved so much this season. They get after it, they fight hard, they knock down threes."
North [16-3, 7-0 Region 6-7A] will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Lambert [11-9, 4-4 Region 6-7A] will travel to West Forsyth Jan. 28.