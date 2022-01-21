Basketball: No. 2 North Forsyth girls remain undefeated in region play

A track meet broke out in the middle of Thursday's girls basketball game between North Forsyth and Lambert, as the Raiders won 67-44 in a game that featured 18 3-pointers.

Five different players buried a 3-pointer for the Raiders, who were 9-for-15 shooting from beyond arc in the second half. Lambert had six threes of its own in the second half, including four in the third quarter.

"We just had to take what they gave us, so that was kind of the flow of the game and knocking those down," North head coach Brad Kudlas said. "We like to shoot the three, but we like to shoot layups. You know, they had that pack line defense and did a great job protecting the rim, so what was open was the kickout. So, we tried to take advantage of those."