Basketball: North Forsyth girls heading to championship game; boys fall in semis

The top-seeded and No. 8 ranked North Forsyth girls breezed past fifth-seeded Shiloh to reach the Region 8-6A championship game Thursday at Habersham Central.
Coming off a double-bye into the semifinals, the Raiders shook off any rust in a 66-28 win over the Generals.
Kamryn Gardner, Addison Peck and Lindsey Pirkle led North Forsyth (20-6) with 11, 10 and 9 points, respectively.
The Raiders will face the tournament hosts for the third time in the Feb. 17 championship game. Habersham Central picked up a 55-45 victory on its home floor during the regular season, but North Forsyth won the more recent matchup by a lopsided 71-29 final score.
Boys: Shiloh 59, North Forsyth 46
The second-seeded North Forsyth boys came up short against No. 3 seed Shiloh in the semifinals of the Region 8-6A tournament Thursday at Habersham Central.
Will Sokol led the Raiders with 15 points in the 59-46 defeat.
North Forsyth (15-11) will meet the tournament hosts in the Feb. 17 third-place game.