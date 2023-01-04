Basketball: Raiders fall to 3rd-ranked Longhorns in region opener

In their home region game against No. 3 ranked Lanier on Tuesday, the North Forsyth Raiders boys basketball team dropped below .500 with a 59-51 loss to the Longhorns.

It was a back-and-forth game between the two teams early, as both traded baskets. The biggest separation from the Raiders was when Cole Kirouac got triple-teamed by the Longhorns but still was able to turn around and drop in a sky hook to take the lead. Then after a turnover by Lanier, senior point guard Kal-el Delgadillo raced to the rim for a layup for a 6-2 lead.

As both teams traded baskets, it was North that pulled ahead to end the first quarter with a 12-10 lead.

The game was tied 19-19 until Lanier's Jayce Nathaniel dished the ball to Amari Morgan for a 3-pointer at the corner for a 22-19 lead with 3:20 left in the second quarter. North's Braden Mullis tried to answer back with a 3 of his own but the ball went in and out. From there, the Longhorns held onto the lead for the rest of the half.

As North Forsyth was setting up its offense, Longhorn Cameron Thornton stole the ball, and in a 2-on-1 situation, he tossed to Nathaniel, who finished with a tomahawk dunk for his third slam of the game.

Daveon Johnson received the ball from Thornton and turned around to knock down a floater to break a tie and beat the buzzer.

Towards the end of the third quarter, the Longhorns ran away with the game by going on a 14-0 run.

The highlight of the night for the visitors was when Tahai Morgan pushed the pace after a miss and lobbed it to Nathaniel for an alley-oop dunk to grow the lead to 46-34.

The Longhorns made it tough for Kirouac and the Raiders to get a good look at the rim to prevent a comeback. Their active hands disrupted the flow of North's offensive sets, resulting in it taking longer for the play to develop.

The Raiders (6-7, 0-1 Region 8-6A) will look to bounce back in a region matchup Jan. 6 at Jackson County.