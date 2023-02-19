Basketball: Raiders receive region recognition

In addition to the Region 8-6A championship trophy, a handful of North Forsyth girls basketball players brought home individual hardware from the final night of the league's tournament.
Following their 56-30 triumph Saturday over host Habersham Central, the local Raiders saw each member of their starting lineup honored in one way or another.
Senior Meredith Franklin took home tournament MVP honors. Senior Kamryn Gardner and junior Lindsey Pirkle received all-tournament team nods.
Meanwhile, senior Erin Whalen and sophomore London Weaver were honored for being tabbed to the all-region team.
On the boys side, North Forsyth — which finished fourth in the tournament — also saw two players garner all-region status in senior Kal-El Delgadillo and junior Cole Kirouac.