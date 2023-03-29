Boys Soccer Roundup: North Forsyth shuts out Apalachee; East Forsyth tops Forsyth Central

North Forsyth's good ball movement led to striker Austin Chavarria getting the ball in the perfect spot to draw the first blood of the region match.

After getting tripped up, Raider Kai Herrel was given a penalty kick. He tried to shoot toward the left side of the net but a tap by the Apalachee goalie prevented it from going in, leaving the home team up 1-0.

North took a 2-0 advantage with 17:36 left in the first half. Off a corner kick, a Raider tried to head the ball in, but the angle wasn't accurate enough. The ball came toward Lucas Ricker, and he got the ball to go in.

Apalachee nearly scored on a replica, but the Raiders disrupted their offense by kicking the ball as far as they could away from the net.

In the second half, both teams were very aggressive in attacking the goal, especially North Forsyth. With 19:43 left in the second half, Herrel shot a corner kick, and with the help of the wind, it curved into the net to push the lead to 3-0.

North Forsyth (10-7, 7-4) was corner-kicking their way to victory. Off another corner kick, multiple Raiders were kicking in the air hoping to get a touch on the ball.

Reniery Cruz, who came off the bench for the Raiders, slid on the turf to land the ball inside the net for the final goal.

The visitors nearly had a goal when Droze left the penalty area, but after the ball hit the crossbar, it fell straight down, where a Raider raced over to kick it away.

“Our defense was definitely a huge factor this game, especially when it hit the crossbar and sat at the goal line, and they cleared it,” Droze said. "It was a good moment to preserve the shutout."

Droze believes the home-field advantage against Habersham Central will guide North Forsyth to victory March 30, although the result of the match will not impact the local team's No. 3 seed.

East Forsyth 2, Forsyth Central 1 (East Forsyth wins on PKs)

East Forsyth may not be heading to the state playoffs in Year 2, but the Broncos still ended the season on a high note.

Facing rival Forsyth Central Tuesday on the road, the Broncos outlasted the Bulldogs for a 2-1 victory on penalty kicks.

After East Forsyth scored in the opening half and Forsyth Central equalized in the second, neither side managed to find the back of the net in either overtime period.

With the win, the Broncos conclude the season 10-5 overall.

The Bulldogs (6-8-1) will close out their campaign March 30 at Creekview.

South Forsyth 5, Dunwoody 0

The No. 2 team in Class 7A slammed home a handful of second-half goals to take down Dunwoody in non-region action.

In Tuesday's home game, the War Eagles entered halftime in a scoreless draw. By the time the final whistle sounded, South Forsyth had captured a comfortable 5-0 win.

Memphis signee Dino Stavros buried a pair of goals. Landon Dennis scored once and provided an assist.

Tyler Vogt and Jonah Krosner added goals for the War Eagles (14-1). Connor Jang and Nolan Williams joined Dennis in providing assists.

Jonah Kohnen and Jackson Vogt split the shutout in goal.

Prior to taking aim at a second state title in three years, South Forsyth will wrap up the regular season March 30 at Chattahoochee.

Pinecrest Academy 3, St. John Bosco Academy 2

Christian Sobb's two goals helped lift Pinecrest Academy past St. John Bosco Academy Tuesday at home.

In the second one-goal win by the Paladins this season over their rivals, the other a 1-0 victory, Pinecrest edged out St. John Bosco by a 3-2 margin.

Patrick Frain added the other Paladins goal and also assisted one of Sobb's strikes. Andy Castro provided the other assist for Sobb.