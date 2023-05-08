Football: North Forsyth product Colby Gossett on the move after signing new NFL contract

After two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, former North Forsyth football standout Colby Gossett is set to suit up for a different NFL team this fall.
Gossett signed recently with a Cleveland Browns team that previously had him on its practice squad through the majority of the 2019 season.
An offensive lineman, Gossett played in 31 total games for the Falcons over the past two years, including all 17 contests last fall. The 2018 sixth-round pick out of Appalachian State started four games last season. Gossett also started four times for the Arizona Cardinals in 2018.
Following his 2019 campaign spent mostly on Cleveland's practice squad, Gossett opted out of the 2020 season. But now, he's back with the Browns, who finished last year with a 7-10 record.
In addition to the Cardinals, Falcons and Browns, Gossett previously spent time with the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings — who originally drafted him.
A 2013 graduate of North Forsyth, Gossett holds the distinction of being Forsyth County's first-ever NFL draft pick.