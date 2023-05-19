Forsyth County News Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year: Sarah Treusch, North Forsyth

She could have opted to take the extra time to focus more on her four dual-enrollment courses through North Georgia and two AP classes. She could have spent more energy on her duties leading the Raider Wire online news site (editor-in-chief) and the Carpe Diem Yearbook (copy and design editor; fill in editor-in-chief). She could have picked up more shifts at Chick-fil-A in Dawsonville.

Instead, she successfully fought to get back onto the field, while also juggling the rest of those tasks.

"I'm really proud of Sarah," North Forsyth head coach Crystal Fowler said. "She committed to being on the varsity this spring. She worked really hard in the offseason, putting in extra work, and earned her spot on the team. Sarah got hurt early in the season, badly sprained ankle, but she kept showing up. She didn't quit or give up. She could have easily just let the injury take her season, but she wanted to be on the field. I'm just so lucky to get to coach amazing girls like Sarah."



Due to her ability to not only navigate her laundry list of responsibilities but also do so at a high level, Treusch received the inaugural Forsyth County News Girls Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

"Sarah is the epitome of a scholar athlete, because she is able to wear several hats and knows how to manage her time," Fowler said. "Her list of 'jobs' here at North is huge, but she also has a job outside of school. She is also able to focus on the task at hand, where she isn't thinking or distracted by her yearbook deadline while she is on the soccer field."



Treusch received recognition for her achievements on and off the field during the annual FCN Athlete of the Year banquet May 18 at Beaver Toyota.

"When my coach first informed me that she had even nominated me for the award, I was shocked and didn’t ever truly consider that I could win the award," Treusch said earlier in the week. "Before coach Fowler told me, she told my mom first, so my mom texted me during my AP micro class to go see coach. Of course, I didn’t see it until after the class, and then, Fowler told me. First, I was stunned. Growing up, I had always been smart, but I had always been so hard on myself that I always saw the people around me and assumed they were more involved or had a higher GPA. Eventually, I was literally jumping with joy. When I was in elementary school, my soccer coach nicknamed me twinkle toes for this same reason.

"My club soccer coach (Brandon Stewart) is also an employee at North Forsyth, so the first thing I did was I ran up to him and told him. He has always wanted to see me succeed in a way that no other coach has for me, so I was very excited to tell him."

As an athlete, Treusch took significant strides to become stronger in the weight room. Her work ethic in the gym made an impression on the team's underclassmen.

"Last year, I committed to pursuing personal growth in the gym with the intent of being a better player and leader," Treusch said. "When the season was approaching, coach Fowler partnered with FCA so that we could have a special bonding session during preseason. ...

"The organizer asked the team who was the strongest. I was amazed to see that a majority of my players thought it was me. Most of the older girls who had known me longer — and didn’t associate the gym rat persona with me — suggested another girl, but the younger teammates who had maybe only known me a year viewed me as the strongest. That made me feel like a leader."



Treusch carried over that mindset onto the field.

"Sarah is a tough cookie when it comes to soccer," Fowler said. "She is an aggressive leader and expects her teammates to work as hard as she is working. She has been great in our program all four years."

An incredibly well-rounded student, Tresuch plans to major in mathematics at Georgia Tech with the goal of eventually becoming an actuary or head of actuaries for a major insurance firm.

"With the help of my father, I researched careers which would incorporate my passion for math," Treusch said. "My dad inquired if I had explored the actuarial field yet. I hadn’t, but once I investigated, I fell in love.

"I love Georgia Tech, because I know it will keep me busy being in the city and with my studies, but it also doesn’t take me too far from home. I considered Ivy Leagues, but when everything you really want in a college is about an hour away, why travel so far?"



Academically, Treusch's top honor came in the form of being one of only three Georgia Scholar Award winners in Forsyth County.



"I hope that people see the genuinely caring person that Sarah is even with all of her accolades," Fowler said. "She cares that each thing that she is a part of succeeds and is willing to give of herself to that success. She is a hard worker, a fierce competitor, but also super kind. I want my daughter and other girls to see that you can do these things and still be a nice human; it doesn't have to be cutthroat or mean girl."



For Treusch to avoid that pitfall is no small feat. If anyone had reason to be bitter and selfish, it would have been her.

"I had a very tough time growing up, which I think is part of where I leaned into academics," Treusch said. "When I was in fifth grade, my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer. When I was in seventh grade, my dad was diagnosed with colon cancer. Then again, when I was in eighth grade, my mom was diagnosed with a different type of breast cancer.

"Emotionally, this led to my journey not always being the smoothest growing up, but my parents have always been very supportive of me no matter what they were going through. Even when my parents were struggling, they always made an attempt to celebrate good grades I would receive. I tried to make my grades even better in order to spark some joy in their lives at the time."

When nominated in late March, Tresuch held a 4.43 GPA that ranked her second in her graduating class. It remains to be seen whether Treusch will land a top-two finish in the class to be able to speak at graduation, but she is fine with whatever the result.

"When I was in eighth grade, my brother graduated high school, and sitting in the arena, my mom looked at me and said, 'Wouldn’t it be cool if you were up there one day?' when the valedictorian and salutatorian gave their speeches," Treusch recalled. "I think subconsciously, I had always worked for that after she said that to me.

"I don’t know for sure if I have yet secured a spot to speak at graduation, but even if I don’t, I know that my parents will still be proud of me and that’s all that matters. Whoever does earn valedictorian and salutatorian worked very hard for the title, and they should be very proud."