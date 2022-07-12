GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Emma Claire Seaney, North Forsyth

Prior to the season, the North Forsyth girls lacrosse team's motto was "give them something to talk about."

In addition to finishing their season 15-4 (6-1 in 6A-7A Area 6) and winning a playoff game for the first time in program history, the Raiders outscored every Forsyth County opponent by a combined score of 90-42.

“The whole team would joke about how lacrosse never gets talked about,” senior Emma Claire Seaney said. "Every coach and every player would agree that’s what our program did this year. We gave the school something to talk about. We beat teams that were huge rivals for our school. It brought a lot of student involvement and attention to the team and sport. It was just incredible."

Seaney was destined for lacrosse. In her first year playing, she broke the school record of most goals scored in a season for North Forsyth with 52, and then broke that record her junior season with 54.

With 53 goals this past season, Seaney facilitated Raiders attacks from midfield, earning her the Forsyth County News Girls Lacrosse Player of the Year award.

“I was surprised when I won girls lacrosse player of the year just because Georgia is becoming so rich in good lacrosse players, specifically our county. I’m very humbled and honored to receive that award, because I feel like there are so many people that it could’ve been given to,” Seaney said

Being in contention for a college scholarship at the D-I level kept Seaney motivated.

“One day I went to my lacrosse practice and that night something popped up on an Instagram reel of the UNC lacrosse,” Seaney said. "I was like ‘Dad, I have to play in college. I have to go D-I.’ From then on, I was like I really want to go D-I. I dreamed about it, I prayed about it, and everything I did kinda revolved around that D-I [pursuit]."

Seaney’s favorite game this season was when North Forsyth defeated Denmark, 17-7.

“We had a little bit of Instagram drama after we just beat West Forsyth by one,” Seaney said. "West had a key player that was sitting out that game and people were saying, ‘We weren’t really that good.’ A lot of that was coming from some kids over at Denmark. To be able to play them and win by 10 goals, so, within the last 5 minutes, it was running clock. To be able to do that to a team that really doubted us was incredible."

Seaney is preparing to transition her game at Radford University, where she will work on implementing her talent into the Highlanders rotation.

“I don’t suspect that I’m going to come in and just take the place over like I did in high school, but I’m hoping to be useful wherever my coach wants me. I want to provide purpose to the team,” Seaney said.

She compared her skill set to Belle Smith, an athlete at Boston College.

“I would compare myself to her for two reasons,” Seaney said. "One, she’s always all over the field doing everything. Literally always in the camera frame. Other players would get tired, and they would take a play off. She never does that, and that’s what inspires me to be in college. Another thing, in high school, she was two middie. When she got to college, her coach thought it would be best to be on the attack side. Belle Smith thrived off that change."