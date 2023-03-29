Girls Soccer Roundup: Camryn Mekal scores late winner for Raiders; Bulldogs rout Broncos

The wind was not on the Raiders' side. After Katelyn Tillotson received a pass from her teammate, she began to cock back her leg for a powerful shot, but it went wide left due to the wind.

North Forsyth, which also beat Pinecrest Academy in its most recent game by a single goal, controlled the majority of the first half. But Apalachee's defense didn’t break, as both teams went to the sideline for halftime scoreless.

The Raiders didn’t shy away from the goal attempts going into to start the second half, although there weren’t any kicks that were hard to track down.

With 3:03 left, North Forsyth was given a free kick on the 19-yard line, and Camryn Mekal was the Raider to fire away. She stepped back and released a high, powerful kick that grazed the Apalachee’s goalkeeper's fingertips but still went into the net

“I’m just so happy,” Mekal said. "I’ve never scored a game-winning goal before, and it was just a great moment that I was able to pull out the region win.”

North Forsyth (6-9-2, 5-6) will play its season finale March 30 at home against Habersham Central.

Forsyth Central 7, East Forsyth 0

There was no letdown for Forsyth Central following its Region 6-7A championship, as the Bulldogs blew past East Forsyth for a 7-0 win Tuesday at home.

Facing off in a non-region matchup, Forsyth Central jumped out quickly with five first-half goals before chipping in two more after halftime.

The No. 5 Bulldogs (13-2) are slated to visit Class 6A top-ranked Marist March 30.

With the defeat, the Broncos finished their second season with a 6-8-1 overall record.

South Forsyth 2, Dunwoody 1

South Forsyth produced its second victory in a three-game span with a narrow 2-1 triumph Tuesday over Dunwoody.

Playing in their final home game of the season, the War Eagles emerged victorious to improve to 3-12 on the year.

A March 30 trip to Chattahoochee will round out South Forsyth's season.

Pinecrest Academy 5, St. John Bosco Academy 0

For the second time this season, Pinecrest Academy dispatched St. John Bosco Academy.

After earning a 7-0 victory in the first meeting, the Paladins followed it up with a 5-0 triumph Tuesday at home.

Mariana Cadavid paced Pinecrest (10-3-1) with a pair of goals. Camryn Newman, Fiamma del Balzo and Paula Santa Maria scored once each.

Anna Broderson added to her team-high total in assists, with her pair of helpers giving her 22 on the season. Del Balzo and Maureen Diaz added an assist apiece.

Ashley Kutter produced her second consecutive shutout in goal.