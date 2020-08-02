Lacrosse: North Forsyth's Brown commits to Montevallo

North Forsyth rising senior Carson Brown committed earlier this week to play lacrosse at the University of Montevallo.

Brown logged 180 minutes in goal this season, saving 71 of 109 shots on goal (65 percent).

North Forsyth was 2-5 before the 2020 season was cut short because of COVID-19, collecting wins against Collins Hill and Grayson.

Brown, who also plays football, tallied 24 total tackles for the Raiders in 2019, including one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

Montevallo, about 45 minutes south of Birmingham, Alabama, competes in the Division II Peach Belt Conference. The Falcons added lacrosse as a varsity sport in 2018, competing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference for the program’s first three years.