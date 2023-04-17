PHOTO GALLERY: Half-dozen North Forsyth seniors ink with college programs

A half-dozen North Forsyth seniors took part in an April 12 signing ceremony inside the school's performing arts center.
Baseball players Mason Glennon and Billy Mason joined swimmer Carson Lepley, golfer Gabriella Staiger, runner Hayden Linn and wrestler Isaac Hall in signing national letters of intent.
Glennon is joining the East Georgia State College program, while Mason is headed to Emmanuel College. Lepley and Linn will both be attending Piedmont University. Staiger will be teeing it up for Dean College. Hall will be grappling for Truett McConnell University.