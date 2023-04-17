By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
PHOTO GALLERY: Half-dozen North Forsyth seniors ink with college programs
North Forsyth seniors, front row from left, Carson Lepley, Isaac Hall, Mason Glennon, Billy Mason, back from from left, Gabriella Staiger and Hayden Linn signed their national letters of intent Wednesday inside the school's performing arts center. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

A half-dozen North Forsyth seniors took part in an April 12 signing ceremony inside the school's performing arts center.

Baseball players Mason Glennon and Billy Mason joined swimmer Carson Lepley, golfer Gabriella Staiger, runner Hayden Linn and wrestler Isaac Hall in signing national letters of intent.

Glennon is joining the East Georgia State College program, while Mason is headed to Emmanuel College. Lepley and Linn will both be attending Piedmont University. Staiger will be teeing it up for Dean College. Hall will be grappling for Truett McConnell University.