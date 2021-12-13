PREP ROUNDUP: North Forsyth, West Forsyth wrestling impress at Smoky Mountain Duals

North Forsyth and West Forsyth competed this weekend at the Smoky Mountain Duals in Gatlinburg, Tenn., with the Raiders placing third and the Wolverines finishing fourth.

North cruised through pool play, winning 69-9 over Pigeon Forge [Tenn.] and 54-22 against Lamar County. Arcadian Eaton [106], Isaac Hall [126], Bentley Wheeler [152] and Eli Edwards [285] each collected two pins.

Eaton's forfeit win and Reece Meyers' first-period pin helped North to a 12-0 lead over Oak Mountain [Ala.] in the first round of gold bracket play, then a 33-0 run that began with a Christopher Henderson pin and ended with a Dylan Lyerly pin led the Raiders to a 51-21 victory.

North pounded Seymour 78-4, with Reece Davis [145], Nick Ruis [152], Hayden Boudreaux [170], Collin Kelley [182], Tristan Graham [190], Collin Miller [220], Seth Daugherty [285], Xavier Martinez [106] and [120] Michael Gryder earning pins.

The Raiders fell 43-25 to eventual gold bracket champion Trion, then dropped a 49-22 decision to reigning Class 4A duals champion Jefferson.

West romped its way through its first two bouts, winning 79-9 against Webb School of Knoxville [Tenn.] and 83-0 against Seymour [Tenn.]. Noah Danforth [132], Frankie Strong [145], Jalen Hill [152] and Matthew Rogers [170] had pins against Webb School of Knoxville, while Riley Michaud [106], Noah Amick [120], Tony Tanory [126], DJ Little [145], Onterrio Burris [152], Bryson Rogers [182], Zane Brooks [195], Joe Zereini [220] and Jay Helstone [285] each pinned their opponent against Seymour.

Tanory, Danforth and Reed Walker accounted for the Wolverines' points in a 60-9 loss to Trion, as Tanory won an 8-5 decision and Danforth and Walker each pinned their opponent.

West dropped a narrow 45-36 bout with Jefferson in the first round of the gold bracket before winning 48-24 against Oak Mountain [Ala.] and 54-30 against Lamar County to claim fourth place. The Wolverines also won 59-21 against Pigeon Forge.

South's Williams wins first at Takedown Sportswear Invitational

South Forsyth junior Cole Williams remained undefeated Saturday at the Takedown Sportswear Invitational at the Buford Arena.

Williams finished first in his weight class, while Nathan Reid took fourth; Neal Rajesh, Connor Case and Landon Spurgeon finished sixth; Chase Edwards, Owen Wardle and Mikey Meersman finished seventh; and Andrew Meersman finished eighth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Forsyth 63, River Ridge 58

North Forsyth prevailed Saturday in a heavyweight battle against River Ridge, beating the second-ranked Class 6A Knights 63-58 in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge, 63-58.

Ali Jones led the Raiders with 17 points and Maddie Erickson.

The Raiders [10-0, 2-0 Region 6-7A], ranked No. 2 in Class 7A, will host Forsyth Central at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Sequoyah 61, Denmark 42

Denmark's girls basketball team suffered their first loss of the season Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge, falling 61-42 to Sequoyah.

The Danes [6-1, 2-0 Region 6-7A] will resume region play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home against South Forsyth.

West Forsyth 55, Woodstock 48

No. 9 West Forsyth welcomed Molly Quincy back to the lineup Saturday and turned in a 55-48 win against No. 8 Woodstock in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge.

Cayla Cowart finished with a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, while Calie Thrower tied for the team lead with 16 points of her own. Quincy added 14 points. The Wolverines finished 17 of 20 from the free-throw line.

West [7-2, 1-2 Region 6-7A] will travel to Lambert at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Cherokee 58, South Forsyth 53

Seventh-ranked South Forsyth fell to sixth-ranked Cherokee in the clash of top-10 teams Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge, 58-63.

The War Eagles [7-2, 3-0 Region 6-7A] will look to bounce back 6 p.m. Tuesday at Denmark.

Lambert 50, Creekview 34

Lambert won its second game in three chances Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge, winning 50-34 against Creekview.

The Longhorns [4-6, 0-2 Region 6-7A] will host West Forsyth at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Etowah 59, Forsyth Central 26

Forsyth Central fell to Etowah 59-26 Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge.

The Bulldogs [0-11, 0-3 Region 6-7A] will try for their first win of the season at 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Forsyth.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Forsyth 55, Woodstock 45

North Forsyth picked up a 55-45 win over Woodstock on Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge.

Cole Kirouac finished with a team-high 17 points, while Aidan Kudlas had 12 points and Braden Mullis had 11 points. Riley Smith logged his fifth charge of the year in the win.

North [4-5, 0-2 Region 6-7A] will step back into region play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Forsyth Central.

Creekview 60, Forsyth Central 55

Forsyth Central dropped a tight 60-55 game against Creekview Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge.

Eli Chol scored 24 points and added seven blocks and six rebounds, while Cade Chitty had 16 points and six assists for the Bulldogs.

Central [7-4, 2-1 Region 6-7A] will aim to get back in the win column at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Forsyth.

Denmark 66, Etowah 56

Denmark won its second game in as many chances Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge, topping Etowah 66-56.

The Danes [4-6, 1-1 Region 6-7A] will try for three in a row at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against South Forsyth.

West Forsyth 71, River Ridge 68

West Forsyth continued its incredible start to the season Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge with a 71-68 win against River Ridge.

Jake Mooney led the Wolverines with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Caleb Lesch [12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists], Will Moore [10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists] and Grant Moore [10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists] each finished in double figures. Cooper Watts added eight points and three assists for West.

West [9-1, 3-0 Region 6-7A] will travel to Lambert at 7:30 pm. Tuesday.

Sequoyah 72, South Forsyth 51

South Forsyth fell 72-51 to Sequoyah Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge.

The War Eagles [5-4, 2-1 Region 6-7A] will travel to Denmark at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cherokee 80, Lambert 68

Lambert dropped an 80-68 decision to Cherokee Saturday in the Cherokee vs. Forsyth Challenge.

The Longhorns [5-4, 1-1 Region 6-7A] will try to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against West Forsyth.