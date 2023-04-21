By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Soccer: North Forsyth players, boys head coach Brandon Stewart earn region recognition
04262023 NORTH SOCCER
North Forsyth's Brandon Stewart is seen during a Class 6A state tournament first-round game April 14 at Sprayberry. (Photo by Nicholas Sullivan)

After guiding the North Forsyth boys soccer program to its first-ever playoff berth, Brandon Stewart garnered Region 8-6A Coach of the Year honors and four Raiders earned all-region selection.

Stewart helped North Forsyth land the No. 3 seed in the region and nearly led the Raiders to the Sweet 16, with the season ending in a first-round penalty shootout at Sprayberry.

Sophomore Austin Chavarria earned selection as a first-team forward after racking up 13 of his 17 goals and three of his seven assists in region play.

Joining Chavarria on the first team were junior defender Fernando Rangel-Castro and freshman midfielder Lucas Ricker. Freshman defender Fysher Bramblett picked up a second-team nod.

For the North Forsyth girls, Camryn Mekal — a junior defender — and Ashlyn Cubitt — a freshman midfielder — earned first- and second-team selection, respectively.