Soccer: Raiders drop heartbreaker in 1st-ever playoff game

But even if the Raiders had 100 playoff games under their belts, the Class 6A state tournament first-round contest still might have earned that title.



From a pure entertainment perspective, the matchup between No. 3 seed North Forsyth and second-seeded Sprayberry — which ended the regular season ranked sixth in 6A — had everything one could hope to see.

The Raiders trailed 2-0 until a rally in the final 23 minutes of regulation. North Forsyth also came back from a deficit in the second period of overtime to force a penalty kick shootout.

However, that's where the Raiders' storybook season came to an end.

Sprayberry converted each of its spot kicks to secure a 4-3 (4-2 on PKs) win to reach the Sweet 16.

Despite the sour ending, North Forsyth's players should be able to reflect positively on the season, knowing they not only made history by reaching the state playoffs but showed they truly belonged on that stage.

Those who appeared the hardest to console afterwards were the ones with the least reason to hang their heads.

Austin Chavarria covered his face with his No. 9 shirt in a thinly veiled attempt to mask his emotions. But the sophomore was one of the main catalysts in putting the Raiders on the brink of a second-round berth.

The team's leading scorer and Region 8-6A's Golden Boot winner, Chavarria failed to convert a chance 10 minutes into the game that would have evened the score at 1-apiece. He more than made up for the miss down the stretch, though.

Chavarria's free kick from 22 yards out lined up dead-center left Sprayberry's goalkeeper Kian Godwin stranded and only able to get his hands on the ball after it had already slammed into the back of the net.

With four minutes left in overtime and the Yellow Jackets leading 3-2, Chavarria stepped up for a penalty kick after Sprayberry was called for a foul on a long throw into the box. The right-footed striker sent Godwin the wrong way and cooly finished into the left side of the goal.

Tasked with taking North Forsyth's third PK, Chavarria went the other way to again beat Godwin, momentarily tying the shootout at 2-2.

Raiders goalkeeper Adrian Droze also needed to be consoled after the final whistle.

Being placed in the toughest situation a goalie can face, Droze couldn't keep out any of Sprayberry's four well-taken penalties, including Luis Vielma's game-winner. Meanwhile his counterpart, Godwin saved a pair of tame penalties shot practically straight down the middle.

Lucas Ricker converted the opening penalty for the Raiders, but it was the only lead North Forsyth (11-8) managed to hold the entire evening.

Meanwhile, Sprayberry (14-5) started off strong in front of its home crowd, with Edwin Gonzalez heading home the opening goal less than five minutes into the contest.

The Raiders, though, racked up more quality chances the rest of the first half and into the second. The Yellow Jackets scored somewhat against the run of play when Eric Cruz finished off a counterattack featuring an important advantage decision from the referee.

North Forsyth responded with a fury.

In the span of 11 minutes, 23 seconds, the Raiders scored twice, including Camden Tidwell's equalizer off a scuffed shot by Ricker. In between the goals, North Forsyth's Caden Macias hit the post, and two Sprayberry players received yellow cards.

In total, seven players were cautioned but none ultimately received red cards.

The cards came in bunches, with each side receiving one in quick succession after Cruz scored just 41 seconds into the second period of overtime.

Even with that gut punch, the Raiders bounced back and took the Yellow Jackets the distance before seeing their campaign end in the cruelest of fashion.

Outside of Droze and Michael Montoya, a vast majority of the team's starters will return next season. Put differently, the Raiders shouldn't be a one-hit wonder.

It took the North Forsyth boys soccer program 29 years to reach the playoffs, but barring injuries or something unforeseen, the Raiders should be back in the postseason again next spring.