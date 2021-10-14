Softball: North Forsyth falls in first round to Mill Creek

North Forsyth suffered a first-round upset Wednesday as Mill Creek swept the Raiders in the first round, falling 5-3 and 5-2.

Lauren Fields singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning, then came around to score on Lexie Durban's RBI groundout. But Mill Creek answered in the next frame, when Ari Davis' sacrifice fly plated Cameron Wade and knotted the game 1-1.

North Forsyth starter Olivia Tyson retired eight straight batters before a pair of errors opened the fifth inning and gave the Hawks runners on first and third with nobody out. Tyson wiggled out of the jam, but not before an RBI single by Jazz Sanchez gave Mill Creek a 2-1 lead.

Davis added an insurance run with an RBI double, but an RBI single by Abby Castleberry and an RBI fielder's choice off the bat of Ali Jones tied the game 3-3 heading into the final inning.

A couple of RBI singles in the eighth inning by Lael Ayala and Davis put the Hawks ahead for good, 5-3.

In Game 2, Mill Creek's first two batters of the game reached base and ultimately scored, as Ari Cox Cole scored on a sacrifice and Ayala had an RBI groundout.

Taylor Pipkins doubled in Fields in the third inning to cut the deficit to one run, but Ayala drove in another run in the bottom of the frame with a sacrifice fly. Abby Castleberry launched a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 3-2, but solo home runs from Shaw and Wade gave the Hawks a couple of insurance runs.

Fields [4-for-8, 2 R], Alexis Monroe [3-for-8, 1 R], Ali Jones [3-for-7, 1 RBI] and Abby Castelberry [2-for-7, HR, R, RBI] led the Raiders at the plate.

North finishes the season 27-5, while Mill Creek will face Grayson in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.